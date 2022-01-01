C895 at Jet Bash Blast!

Join C895 this Seafair Weekend, August 5th and 6th as we broadcast live from Jet Blast Bash at the Musem of Flight. This annual outdoor festival is the closest you can get to the flightline of jets, B-17s and more! The festival also includes family activies, tons of food, the Seattle Art Cars and more!

Starting at 10am on Saturday morning, Drew Bailey, student DJs and C895 personalities as they bring you the summer vibes from the closest seats in Seattle to the rumble of the Blue Angels! Find out more information and how to attend the event in person here!