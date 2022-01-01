An image of the Navy Blue Angels jets flying in the sky along with the words "Jet Blast Bash"

C895 at Jet Bash Blast!

Join C895 this Seafair Weekend, August 5th and 6th as we broadcast live from Jet Blast Bash at the Musem of Flight. This annual outdoor festival is the closest you can get to the flightline of jets, B-17s and more! The festival also includes family activies, tons of food, the Seattle Art Cars and more!

Starting at 10am on Saturday morning, Drew Bailey, student DJs and C895 personalities as they bring you the summer vibes from the closest seats in Seattle to the rumble of the Blue Angels! Find out more information and how to attend the event in person here!

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu