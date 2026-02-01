c895 Mornings with Drew Baily has the purrfect way to start off your morning – The Meow Factory! Starting in February we are teaming up with the paw-istively awesome team at NEKO Cat Cafe to highlight one adoptable cat a month on air who could turn out to be the big star to take a permanent residency in your home!

We are kicking things off on Wednesday morning, so who else could we feature as our first adoptable cat but… Wednesday!

More About Wednesday:

Wednesday is a 2-year old tuxedo’d girl at NEKO Seattle! This kid is a diva. She’s equal parts sweet and spicy, like the honey mustard of cats. She sometimes enjoys a pet and snuggle; she sometimes enjoys a cranky little stomp away. She’s the kind of fickle queen that makes cat lovers like us entirely obsessed no matter how unrequited it is.

Fun De-tails: Wednesday has changed so much since she first arrived at NEKO. The combination of social kitties in our colony and consistent pawsitive affirmation from visiting humans typically results in a lot of growth for cats that aren’t as social, and Wednesday is no exception! She started out very spicy and distrustful with other cats and humans, but she now loves playing with her kitty friends and she’s down for some human attention!

She wakes up with intense bedhead in the morning – her tummy specifically is extra scruffy after a nap. She gets zoomies every day between 9-9:30am! It looks like someone threw a little black bird in the cat room when she’s zoomin around. Or a very bouncy bowling ball.

Other Notes:

There are still a few kitties who will be going home before we start reviewing apps for Wednesday, so any folks listening who might be interested in adoption will have plenty of time to come meet her before we start looking for her purrfect match.

Wednesday’s sister Morticia, who she came into the shelter with, is available for adoption in Bellingham too!

Wednesday’s Purrofile: https://www.nekocatcafe.com/adoption/wednesday-2

Every great tour needs a headliner, and NEKO’s February Cat of the Month pin features the man, the myth, the c895 fan: Douglas Bubble Trousers!

He’s NEKO Seattle’s biggest and floofiest teddy bear! Doug was handcrafted by skilled artisans using a combination of alpaca wool and cotton candy. Between his squishy face, crossed bright blue eyes, and visible absence of thought: Doug is an ethereal creature and a top notch furiend to cats and humans alike.

Misc. Facts about Doug



Douglas Bubbletrousers is a big c89.5 fan.

His name is a deep cut reference to Hot Rod

Doug loves humans & cats & snuggles!

His pin features Doug sitting upright like a person, as he often does IRL. He also enjoys laying flat on his back in front of the door.

Doug lacks survival instincts, as he lacks most instincts.

Doug is just an empty-headed heavenly fella who doesn’t have any bones and is excellent to look at.

Douglas is a NEKO superstar, and now you can carry his vibe wherever you go! These pins drop monthly and disappear fast, learn more HERE!

Learn more about the Meow Factor Wednesday mornings, at the start of each month starting at 9am!

More about NEKO Cat Cafe:

NEKO Cat Cafe is a cozy space for rescue cats and humans to relax and enjoy each others’ company! Whether you’re stopping in for a snuggle sesh in the cat room, grabbing a beer or a snack in the cafe, or hoping to adopt your feline soulmate: they have you covered on Capitol Hill or in Bellingham, WA!

Socials: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads

Learn more about the Adoption Purrocess at NEKO Cat Cafe Here!