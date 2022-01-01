As a final project, students of C895 have been working hard with the skills they’ve learned so far in the semester to create short spooky audio stories! Influenced by classic dramas from the golden age of radio, these stories are funny, creepy and downright scary!
Each year we will continue to add more stories to this page! Enjoy!
Fall 2023
Lucy & Vida
Wrath
Calvin
Jake
James
Sean
Shannen
Spring 2023
Cade
Tyler
Aiden & Hondo
J-Cool
Joseph
Uly
Finn
Class of 2022
Adam
Aiden
Finn
Gavin M
Ian
Joseph
Lucy
Uly
Class of 2021
Calvin
Ian
James
Avery
Moth
