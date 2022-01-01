The word "Audio Stories" with a bat and chemistry vials

As a final project, students of C895 have been working hard with the skills they’ve learned so far in the semester to create short spooky audio stories! Influenced by classic dramas from the golden age of radio, these stories are funny, creepy and downright scary!

Each year we will continue to add more stories to this page! Enjoy!

Fall 2023

Lucy & Vida

Wrath

Calvin

Jake

James

Sean

Shannen

Spring 2023

Cade

Tyler

Aiden & Hondo

J-Cool

Joseph

Uly

Finn

Class of 2022

Adam

Aiden

Finn

Gavin M

Ian

Joseph

Lucy

Uly

 

Class of 2021

Calvin

Ian

James

Avery

Moth

