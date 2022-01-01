Have you upgraded your phone since 2009? That’s when C89.5’s studios were built and it’s time we upgraded, too!

You can help pump out the jams and give our students the latest tools for success by donating to C89.5 today.

Your generous gift will go toward purchasing and installing equipment for our main studios, elevating the quality of our broadcast and taking your dance party to the next level!

C89.5 has been the soundtrack to your life, your parties, and your road trips. Help us keep the party going!

C89.5 has been a launching pad for countless talented musicians, DJs, and artists in our community. By donating to our studio upgrade project, you’re not only supporting the future of this station but also investing in the local music scene.

The upgrade will make a huge difference to our students, too, giving them hands-on experience with the current technology and helping them develop in-demand jobs skills for careers in the media industry.

No amount is too small, and every dollar counts when you donate!

Together, we can ensure that C89.5 continues to be the heartbeat of the dance music community in the PNW.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Upgrading our broadcast studios is a complicated, multi-stage process, with one of the biggest contraints being that we can’t just shut our broadcast down while we upgrade everything! Fortunately, we have always had a main and an identical back-up studio (Studio A and C.) Numerous logistical and technical challenges will none-the-less make this a 4-6 month project.

Project Budget

Demolition & Construction $23,000

Demolition of current space, furniture

Fabrication & installation, flooring

Drywall repair & paint

Equipment $100,000

Audio consoles, mic, and monitor booms

Mic processors, KVM switches, computers

Software, middleware

Uninterruptible power supplies

Engineering $25,000

Equipment (highlights)