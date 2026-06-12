The Ultimate Tiësto Takeover is Hitting c89.5, And You Could Win VIP Tickets!

This week, Tiësto is taking over c89.5, and he’s bringing the ultimate weekend soundtrack and an unbelievable giveaway along with him.

To celebrate the takeover, we will be playing Tiësto tracks all weekend long! From his legendary, timeless trance anthems to his freshest, chart-topping global hits, your weekend soundtrack is officially covered.

As if non-stop music wasn’t enough, we want to send you to see Tiësto live next week! On June 19th, Tiësto is playing an epic outdoor show right under the iconic Seattle Space Needle, and we have your ticket in and one lucky winner will not only get into the show but…they’ll get an epic upgrade!

Here is how you can score a pair of tickets:

Listen closely all weekend long. Keep an ear out for Tiësto himself to jump on the air and give you the special cue to text along with the exclusive keyword As soon as you hear the keyword, text 206-252-8989 it in immediately to get qualified to win!*

We aren’t stopping at just regular admission. Out of all our qualified listeners, one grand prize winner will get upgraded to VIP tickets! Not only will you get the best views of the stage under the Space Needle, but you will also get the experience of a lifetime: a Meet & Greet with Tiësto before the show!

The c89.5 Tiësto Takeover and ticket giveaway runs all weekend through Tuesday, June 16th at 8:00 PM. You have plenty of chances to listen and qualify, but you can’t win if you don’t play!

Set your reminders, keep it locked to C89.5, and get ready to text.

Good luck!

*All winners must be 21+

Tickets are courtesy Insomniac & c895, full contest rules at here