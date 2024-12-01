Welcome to c89.5’s Hall of Whamageddon 2024!

PlayWhamageddon with c89.5!

You can join in the fun too!Join c89.5 staff, show hosts, friends, family, and more and play the game of the season with us! c89.5 promises again this year to keep you safe during Whamageddon. You will NOT hear the (amazing/wonderful) tune on our station, thus you will remain safe!

Step 1. TEXT the word “WHAM” to 206-252-8989 to join the group attempting to “stay safe” this holiday season. Game starts at 12:01am on Sunday December 1, 2024.

Step 2. STAY CLEAR OF WHAM’s “Last Christmas”…If you hear the original version of Wham’s hit “Last Christmas” you are officially sent to WHAMHALLA!  (remixes and covers do not count!)

Step 3. Been sent to WHAMHALLA? Text the word: “GEORGE” to 206-252-8989. (if you want to share WHERE and how you were sent to WHAMHALLA please do!)

Starts: December 1, 2024 @ 12:01am

Ends: December 24, 2024 @ 11:59pm

Those left in the game will be offered an official laminated Authentic c89.5 Certificate of Survival during Whamageddon 2024.

Keep up with c89.5 Staff, Show Hosts, and Volunteers at c895.org/wham

In Memory of those sent to Whamhalla this year:

(aka…those who LOST THE GAME!)

2024 Thank-you Gift
