Celebrating The Cheesiness Of Early 2000’s Dance Music Videos

Ah the early 2000’s. It was a simpler time. People still bought CDs, Siri didn’t exist and Europe’s prime export was brilliantly cheesy dance music videos.

I can’t really say EDM videos now are perfect pieces of art… but they’re nowhere near as bad (but great??) as the dance music videos that were being put out from around 2000-2007.

Now during this time America wasn’t really feeling dance music, at least in the mainstream. There were no EDM festivals attracting thousands of fans, no DJs making hundreds of thousands of dollars from Las Vegas residencies and no teenagers producing huge bangers in their bedroom. Occasionally you’d get a eurodance crossover, like Cascada’s “Everytime We Touch,” but it wasn’t like now where every other song on the radio is an EDM tune.

It was a different story in Europe though. Dance songs were consistently topping the charts and filling the clubs (or discotheques) all over the continent. This meant that the majority of dance music being put out originated from Europe. And that also meant the majority of dance music videos being put out originated from Europe too. And thank God for that.

Think about the popular videos you were seeing on MTV in the early 2000’s. Now picture videos like that but with a much smaller budget and a really strange European aesthetic.

All the videos featured overly tight clothing, spiked hair, random/confusing storylines and silly choreographed dances.

Dance music was probably a little bit more one dimensional back then. Usually pretty fast, happy and fun but there was nothing wrong with that! It was carefree and always made for an entertaining visual interpretation.

So take a moment today to appreciate the dance music videos of yesteryear. They may not have aged all that well but I’m so glad that they didn’t.

– Gabe

