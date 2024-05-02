Save The Wave Playlist (05.02.24)

7am

Trans-X – Living On Video

New Order – Blue Monday (12″ Version)

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)

Ministry – Here We Go

The Belle Stars – World Domination

Succession – Sneakyville

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)

Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Duran Duran – Violence Of Summer

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

INXS – This Time

Big Audio Dynamite – V. Thirteen

The B-52’s – Roam

Michael Bow – Love and Devotion

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

8am

Art of Noise – Legs (DJTvon Edit)

Voice Farm – Super EQ team (DJTvon Edit)

Bow Wow Wow – Go wild in the country (DJTvon Edit)

Yazoo – Situation (2 Trust Refix)

Taffy – I love my radio (USA mix 86)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)

The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

The Fixx – Saved By Zero

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (12″ version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix-DJTvon ReEdit)

Magazine 60 – Don Quichtte (Select Mix Remix)

Thompson Twins – Love on your side (DJTvon Re-edit)

Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime) (Select Mix Remix)

Tears for Fears – Pale Shelter (Edge Remix)

New Order – True Faith (DJTvon Remix)

Hubert Kah – Military Drums

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes d’amour

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Erasure – Knocking On Your Door

Bronski Beat – Why? (Class-X Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Question of Time

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)

Romeo Void – Girl In Trouble (Dance Mix)

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button

Erasure – Stop!

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com.