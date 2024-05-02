Uncategorized

Save The Wave Playlist (05.02.24)

Drew Bailey
May 2, 2024
Tone Arm on a record

Save The wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

7am

Trans-X – Living On Video
New Order – Blue Monday (12″ Version)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Ministry – Here We Go
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Succession – Sneakyville
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Duran Duran – Violence Of Summer
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
INXS – This Time
Big Audio Dynamite – V. Thirteen
The B-52’s – Roam
Michael Bow – Love and Devotion
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

8am

Art of Noise – Legs (DJTvon Edit)
Voice Farm – Super EQ team (DJTvon Edit)
Bow Wow Wow – Go wild in the country (DJTvon Edit)
Yazoo – Situation (2 Trust Refix)
Taffy – I love my radio (USA mix 86)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
The Fixx – Saved By Zero
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (12″ version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix-DJTvon ReEdit)
Magazine 60 – Don Quichtte (Select Mix Remix)
Thompson Twins – Love on your side (DJTvon Re-edit)
Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime) (Select Mix Remix)
Tears for Fears – Pale Shelter (Edge Remix)
New Order – True Faith (DJTvon Remix)
Hubert Kah – Military Drums
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes d’amour

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Erasure – Knocking On Your Door
Bronski Beat – Why? (Class-X Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Question of Time
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)
Romeo Void – Girl In Trouble (Dance Mix)
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button
Erasure – Stop!

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com.

