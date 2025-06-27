Uncategorized

Pride Mix Weekend is HERE!

Harmony Soleil
June 27, 2025
2 min read
Collage of three diverse individuals: a person in a fashionable outfit posing with crossed legs, a DJ enjoying music at a console under vibrant lights, and two models posing together at a photo shoot.

Celebrate Pride Weekend with c895 in the Mix this Friday June 27th-June 29th!

Start it off with the Drive at 5 featuring the legendary Drive at 5 DJ Randy Schlager and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its A Vibe’ with DJ Lady Love, ‘Powermix’ and followed by ‘Push the Tempo’ with Jimni Cricket!

We are then diving in for the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday with mixes from Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Kryspin, DJ Grandmixer GMS and more! Plus we have two super special guest mixes!

FELIX JAEHN – in the mix at 1pm Saturday!
SOFI TUKKER – in the mix at Noon on Sunday!

Its the soundtrack to your Seattle Pride weekend starting Friday June 27th on c895!

Check out the full schedule below!

FRIDAY
5:00 PM DRIVE @ 5
6:00 PM GRANDMIXER GMS
7:00 PM Harmony Soleil
8:00 PM IT’S A VIBE
9:00 PM POWERMIX
10:00 PM PUSH THE TEMPO
11:00 PM PUSH THE TEMPO

 

SATURDAY
10:00 AM Snapdragon
11:00 AM Woodrow Low
12:00 PM Mia Maya
1:00 PM Felix Jaehn
2:00 PM Randy Schlager
3:00 PM DJ CREATIVITY
4:00 PM Grandmixer GMS
5:00 PM Harmony Soleil
6:00 PM KRYSPIN
7:00 PM Mia Maya
8:00 PM
9:00 PM THE VORTEX
10:00 PM THE VORTEX
11:00 PM THE VORTEX

 

SUNDAY
10:00 AM KRYSPIN
11:00 AM Mia Maya
12:00 PM Sofi Tukker
1:00 PM Snapdragon
2:00 PM Grandmixer GMS
3:00 PM Randy Schlager
4:00 PM DJ CREATIVITY
5:00 PM Felix Jaehn
6:00 PM CARNAVAL
7:00 PM CARNAVAL
8:00 PM COLOR THEORY
9:00 PM COLOR THEORY
10:00 PM OTE
11:00 PM OTE

Plus don’t forget to catch up with all things Pride at c895.org/Pride! ‍

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Roman Marian, from Belgium and Romania, holding three colorful vinyl records in front of their face, with a black and white street scene in the background.
Uncategorized

The Vortex – November 16th, 2024

This Saturday November 16th, the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with host Derrick Deep and Roman Marian! This week the three hours will explore the sounds of deep breakbeats, minimal house and electro break beats deep house! Catch...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu