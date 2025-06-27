Pride Mix Weekend is HERE!

Celebrate Pride Weekend with c895 in the Mix this Friday June 27th-June 29th!

Start it off with the Drive at 5 featuring the legendary Drive at 5 DJ Randy Schlager and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its A Vibe’ with DJ Lady Love, ‘Powermix’ and followed by ‘Push the Tempo’ with Jimni Cricket!

We are then diving in for the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday with mixes from Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Kryspin, DJ Grandmixer GMS and more! Plus we have two super special guest mixes!

FELIX JAEHN – in the mix at 1pm Saturday!

SOFI TUKKER – in the mix at Noon on Sunday!

Its the soundtrack to your Seattle Pride weekend starting Friday June 27th on c895!

Check out the full schedule below!

FRIDAY 5:00 PM DRIVE @ 5 6:00 PM GRANDMIXER GMS 7:00 PM Harmony Soleil 8:00 PM IT’S A VIBE 9:00 PM POWERMIX 10:00 PM PUSH THE TEMPO 11:00 PM PUSH THE TEMPO

SATURDAY 10:00 AM Snapdragon 11:00 AM Woodrow Low 12:00 PM Mia Maya 1:00 PM Felix Jaehn 2:00 PM Randy Schlager 3:00 PM DJ CREATIVITY 4:00 PM Grandmixer GMS 5:00 PM Harmony Soleil 6:00 PM KRYSPIN 7:00 PM Mia Maya 8:00 PM 9:00 PM THE VORTEX 10:00 PM THE VORTEX 11:00 PM THE VORTEX

SUNDAY 10:00 AM KRYSPIN 11:00 AM Mia Maya 12:00 PM Sofi Tukker 1:00 PM Snapdragon 2:00 PM Grandmixer GMS 3:00 PM Randy Schlager 4:00 PM DJ CREATIVITY 5:00 PM Felix Jaehn 6:00 PM CARNAVAL 7:00 PM CARNAVAL 8:00 PM COLOR THEORY 9:00 PM COLOR THEORY 10:00 PM OTE 11:00 PM OTE

Plus don’t forget to catch up with all things Pride at c895.org/Pride! ‍