The Vortex – Saturday July 19th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
July 19, 2025
Promotional flyer for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Gene Lee, on July 19, 2025, broadcasting on C89.5 FM. The flyer includes an image of DJ Gene Lee mixing on a DJ controller.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Gene Lee and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Gene Lee
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

