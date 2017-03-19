CHART! March 19th, 2017

New week! New countdown! And you can check it out below!
3/19/17
01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**
EX- Sam Feldt & Hook N Sling – Open Your Eyes
02- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **same**
RW- Swedish House Mafia – Greyhound
03- Krewella – Team **same**
04- Martin Solveig – Places **up from 6**
EX- Steve Kroeger – Coastline (Rick Ellback & Van Dutch Remix)
05- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 4**
EX- Yall – Together
06- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 8**
07- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **same**
EX- WHYLO – Next Summer
08- Clean Bandit – Rockabye (Autograf Remix) **down from 5**
09- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **same**
EX- Breathe Carolina & Streex – Up All Night
10 – Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa “Scared To Be Lonely”