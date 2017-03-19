CHART! March 19th, 2017

New week! New countdown! And you can check it out below!

3/19/17

01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**

EX- Sam Feldt & Hook N Sling – Open Your Eyes

02- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **same**

RW- Swedish House Mafia – Greyhound

03- Krewella – Team **same**

04- Martin Solveig – Places **up from 6**

EX- Steve Kroeger – Coastline (Rick Ellback & Van Dutch Remix)

05- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 4**

EX- Yall – Together

06- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 8**

07- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **same**

EX- WHYLO – Next Summer

08- Clean Bandit – Rockabye (Autograf Remix) **down from 5**

09- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **same**

EX- Breathe Carolina & Streex – Up All Night

10 – Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa “Scared To Be Lonely”

