Read: Demi Lovato Teases New Song With Cheat Codes!

March 27, 2017
Written by: Gabriel Zus
I can now confirm that DREAMS DO COME TRUE.

There are no pictures of these guys together but you can imagine how swaggy they’d be.

Demi Lovato recently took to Facebook to tease her upcoming song with Cheat Codes, the group behind hit songs like “Sex” and “Let Me Hold You.” Demi kept the commentary to a minimum in her post, leaving the cover art to speak for itself.

“No Promises” might be my favorite song of 2017… and I haven’t even heard it yet.

2017 has been filled with pop star/DJ collabs, including team ups from Kygo & Selena Gomez, Zedd & Alessia Cara and The Chainsmokers & Coldplay. A Cheat Codes/Demi Lovato collaboration, at least on paper, sounds like it’s going to be my favorite one so far! I’m a huge fan of both Demi Lovato and Cheat Codes and can’t wait to hear what they sound like together.

Demi didn’t announce a release date but I’ll put money on it coming out this Friday (the 31st of March.)

Keep checking theEDMTen.com for updates on this story!

– Gabe

