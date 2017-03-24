 Donate
C89.5
 

Uncategorized

March 23, 2017
0 comments »

Watch: Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa Perform “Scared To Be Lonely” On Jimmy Fallon

More articles by »
Written by: Gabriel Zus
Tags:

Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa’s EDM Ten hit “Scared To Be Lonely” keeps getting bigger!

The pair recently performed their massive song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, reaching millions of people all across the country.

Anytime a DJ/producer does a live TV performance of a single, they have to make a big decision. Do they stand in a DJ booth pretending to mix, David Guetta style? Or do they actually find a cool way to create a live version of an electronic song?

Well, Martin Garrix being the artist that he is opted for the latter option, standing front and center playing the guitar. The performance was clearly live and different enough from the studio version without sounding too far off from the song we know and love. And props to Dua Lipa for sounding SPECTACULAR live!

Check out the performance below!

– Gabe

Source: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org



0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!
RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

More Posts
 
Celebrating The Cheesiness Of Early 2000’s Dance Music Videos
Watch: Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa Perform “Scared To Be Lonely” On Jimmy Fallon
DJ Hanzel (Who Is Definitely NOT Dillon Francis) Has His Own Talk Show
Santa Clara – Be That Way