Watch: Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa Perform “Scared To Be Lonely” On Jimmy Fallon

Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa’s EDM Ten hit “Scared To Be Lonely” keeps getting bigger!

The pair recently performed their massive song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, reaching millions of people all across the country.

Anytime a DJ/producer does a live TV performance of a single, they have to make a big decision. Do they stand in a DJ booth pretending to mix, David Guetta style? Or do they actually find a cool way to create a live version of an electronic song?

Well, Martin Garrix being the artist that he is opted for the latter option, standing front and center playing the guitar. The performance was clearly live and different enough from the studio version without sounding too far off from the song we know and love. And props to Dua Lipa for sounding SPECTACULAR live!

Check out the performance below!

– Gabe

