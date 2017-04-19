Morning Show Blog Wed. April 19th, 2017
Zedd's Dead? Check out his latest video with Alessia Cara.
The Morning Show tries Starbuck's new Unicorn Frappuccino, and they liked it!
9 O'Clock Banger: Knife Party "Destroy Them With Lazers"
New Music Showdown: MOTi "The Game" vs. Lady Gaga "The Cure"
WINNER: Surprise write in candidate Super Square wins with "Let's Go" and will compete in the champions edition tomorrow at 9:07am.
See you at Laser C895 with Jimni Cricket tonight!