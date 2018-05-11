Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Drive-at-Five (D.A.F.) BINGO!

Richard J. Dalton
May 11, 2018
1 min read

UPDATE: HARMONY WON!

Tonight, Friday:

We are playing Drive at 5 BINGO! HarmonySoleil & I will each have a card & we need YOU to text in the categories so one of them can get B-I-N-G-O! The fate of “Barbie Girl” is at stake!

The picture is not necessarily representative of the categories, but gives you an idea.

RULES:

  • Text a song name to 206-421-8989. If it’s on our respective bingo cards, we mark it!
  • If RICHARD gets a full row or diagonal, we play Barbie Girl.
  • If HARMONY gets a full row or diagonal, we play The Bingo Players (“Get Up”).

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu