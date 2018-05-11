Drive-at-Five (D.A.F.) BINGO!

UPDATE: HARMONY WON!
Tonight, Friday:
We are playing Drive at 5 BINGO! HarmonySoleil & I will each have a card & we need YOU to text in the categories so one of them can get B-I-N-G-O! The fate of “Barbie Girl” is at stake!
The picture is not necessarily representative of the categories, but gives you an idea.
RULES:
- Text a song name to 206-421-8989. If it’s on our respective bingo cards, we mark it!
- If RICHARD gets a full row or diagonal, we play Barbie Girl.
- If HARMONY gets a full row or diagonal, we play The Bingo Players (“Get Up”).
Add comment