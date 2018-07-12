Seattle's home for dance
Specialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (07.12.18)

Drew Bailey
July 12, 2018
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 12th, 2018

7am

Baltimora – Tarzan Boy
Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok
Thompson Twins – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
The Sugarcubes – Hit
Heaven 17 & Richard X – Let Me Go
Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
The Cure – In Between Days
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (I Never Promised You A Rose Garden; 12” Remix)
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

8am

Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Big Audio Dynamite – Just play music
Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
Duran Duran – Save a prayer (’90s remix)
Thompson Twins – Love on your side
Animotion – Obsession (cued)
S50 – Input (Hot Tracks Mix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (Jet Boot Jack Mixshow Mix)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Depeche Mode – No Disco
ABC – Be Near Me
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind (Edge Remix)
Fun Boy Three – Our lips are sealed (DJTvon Remix)
Prince – Housequake (Razormaid – Radio edit)
Duran Duran –  All She Wants Is (Ultimix by Bradley D. Hinkle)
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
Bananarama – Cruel Summer

9am

Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking (12” Version)
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)
Red Flag – All roads lead to you (After Hours Mix)
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit) [Edge Remix] Ministry – Work for love (Hot Tracks Mix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t mess with Dr Dream
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance remix)
The English Beat – Can’t Get Used To Losing You
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
The Charlatans UK – The Only One I Know
Oingo Boingo – Stay
Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Blancmange – Blind vision (Razormaid Version)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

