Save The Wave Playlist (04.18.23)

7am

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)

Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart

Big Pig – Breakaway

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)

ABC – Be Near Me

Boxcar – Freemason

Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)

Morrissey – Sing Your Life

A-ha – Take On Me

Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion

Paul Young – Love Of The Common People

Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu

8am

Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime) (Select Mix Remix)

Book of Love – Tubular bells / Pretty boys & pretty girls (Extended Mix)

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)

The Fixx – Red Skies (DJTvon Edit)

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Hard corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)

Kraftwerk – Numbers (Wicked Mix)

Depeche Mode – Behind the Wheel / Route 66

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies (DJTvon Edit)

the Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix Remix)

The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?

Stop – Wake Up

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Pet Shop Boys – Two, divided by zero

ABC – How To Be A Millionaire

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – View to a kill

Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

INXS – This Time

New Order – Love Vigilantes

A Flock Of Seagulls – Transfer Affection (7″ Version)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Wham! – I’m Your Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com.