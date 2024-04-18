Save The Wave Playlist (04.18.23)

7am
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart
Big Pig – Breakaway
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – Be Near Me
Boxcar – Freemason
Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)
Morrissey – Sing Your Life
A-ha – Take On Me
Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion
Paul Young – Love Of The Common People
Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu
8am
Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime) (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Tubular bells / Pretty boys & pretty girls (Extended Mix)
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
The Fixx – Red Skies (DJTvon Edit)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Hard corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)
Kraftwerk – Numbers (Wicked Mix)
Depeche Mode – Behind the Wheel / Route 66
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies (DJTvon Edit)
the Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix Remix)
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?
Stop – Wake Up
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Pet Shop Boys – Two, divided by zero
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – View to a kill
Oingo Boingo – Weird Science
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
INXS – This Time
New Order – Love Vigilantes
A Flock Of Seagulls – Transfer Affection (7″ Version)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Wham! – I’m Your Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
