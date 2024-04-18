PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.18.23)

Drew Bailey
April 18, 2024
Old School Radio Receiver

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, April 18th, 2024

7am

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart
Big Pig – Breakaway
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – Be Near Me
Boxcar – Freemason
Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)
Morrissey – Sing Your Life
A-ha – Take On Me
Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion
Paul Young – Love Of The Common People
Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu

8am

Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime) (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Tubular bells / Pretty boys & pretty girls (Extended Mix)
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
The Fixx – Red Skies (DJTvon Edit)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Hard corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)
Kraftwerk – Numbers (Wicked Mix)
Depeche Mode – Behind the Wheel / Route 66
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies (DJTvon Edit)
the Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix Remix)
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?
Stop – Wake Up

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Pet Shop Boys – Two, divided by zero
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – View to a kill
Oingo Boingo – Weird Science
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
INXS – This Time
New Order – Love Vigilantes
A Flock Of Seagulls – Transfer Affection (7″ Version)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Wham! – I’m Your Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

