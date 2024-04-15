On the Edge April 14, 2024 – Stoneburner

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun Apr 14: Zuul Interviews Steven Archer, Stoneburner



Stoneburner – This Machine Kills Stoneburner – Corvomancer Stoneburner – Red in Tooth and Claw Pink Floyd – Sheep Bedless Bones – Burying the Carnival The KVB – A Thirst Xotox – Xotoxikologie (Single Version) Matt Hart – BLACK ABYSS (ORIGINAL MIX) Hocico – Dark Sunday Noise Unit – Initiate Am Tierpark – Blue Beret

Mon Apr 15 Hour ONE: DJ Drewz OldSkoolHitz



Gary Numan – Metal Cabaret Voltaire – Here To Go Skinny Puppy – Assimilate Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation Manufacture – Armed Forces Ministry – All Day [Mix] Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0 Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust [Extended] Peter Murphy – Final Solution [Club Mix] The Sisters Of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection [Long] The Normal – Warm Leatherette

Mon Apr 15 Hour TWO: Rockettqween Goes Down With the Sickness

