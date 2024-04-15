InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 14, 2024 – Stoneburner

DJ Zuul
April 15, 2024
2 min read
Steven Archer of Stoneburner

Sun Apr 14: Zuul Interviews Steven Archer, Stoneburner

  1. Stoneburner – This Machine Kills
  2. Stoneburner – Corvomancer
  3. Stoneburner – Red in Tooth and Claw
  4. Pink Floyd – Sheep
  5. Bedless Bones – Burying the Carnival
  6. The KVB – A Thirst
  7. Xotox – Xotoxikologie (Single Version)
  8. Matt Hart – BLACK ABYSS (ORIGINAL MIX)
  9. Hocico – Dark Sunday
  10. Noise Unit – Initiate
  11. Am Tierpark – Blue Beret

Mon Apr 15 Hour ONE: DJ Drewz OldSkoolHitz

  1. Gary Numan – Metal
  2. Cabaret Voltaire – Here To Go
  3. Skinny Puppy – Assimilate
  4. Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation
  5. Manufacture – Armed Forces
  6. Ministry – All Day [Mix]
  7. Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0
  8. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust [Extended]
  9. Peter Murphy – Final Solution [Club Mix]
  10. The Sisters Of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection [Long]
  11. The Normal – Warm Leatherette

Mon Apr 15 Hour TWO: Rockettqween Goes Down With the Sickness

  1. Coatie Pop – Who’s Dragging this Corpse Around?
  2. Combichrist – Throat Full Of Glass
  3. Disturbed – Down with the Sickness
  4. Nine Inch Nails – I Do Not Want This
  5. Urban Heat – Sanitizer
  6. Clan of Xymox – Taste of Medicine
  7. The Cramps – Fever
  8. Minuit Machine – Basic Needs
  9. Lebanon Hanover – I Believe You Can Survive
  10. Linea Aspera – Malarone
  11. Patriarchy – Suffer
  12. Depeche Mode – Shake the Disease
  13. Thoushaltnot – Sick

 

