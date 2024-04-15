On the Edge April 14, 2024 – Stoneburner

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Apr 14: Zuul Interviews Steven Archer, Stoneburner
- Stoneburner – This Machine Kills
- Stoneburner – Corvomancer
- Stoneburner – Red in Tooth and Claw
- Pink Floyd – Sheep
- Bedless Bones – Burying the Carnival
- The KVB – A Thirst
- Xotox – Xotoxikologie (Single Version)
- Matt Hart – BLACK ABYSS (ORIGINAL MIX)
- Hocico – Dark Sunday
- Noise Unit – Initiate
- Am Tierpark – Blue Beret
Mon Apr 15 Hour ONE: DJ Drewz OldSkoolHitz
- Gary Numan – Metal
- Cabaret Voltaire – Here To Go
- Skinny Puppy – Assimilate
- Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation
- Manufacture – Armed Forces
- Ministry – All Day [Mix]
- Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust [Extended]
- Peter Murphy – Final Solution [Club Mix]
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection [Long]
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
Mon Apr 15 Hour TWO: Rockettqween Goes Down With the Sickness
- Coatie Pop – Who’s Dragging this Corpse Around?
- Combichrist – Throat Full Of Glass
- Disturbed – Down with the Sickness
- Nine Inch Nails – I Do Not Want This
- Urban Heat – Sanitizer
- Clan of Xymox – Taste of Medicine
- The Cramps – Fever
- Minuit Machine – Basic Needs
- Lebanon Hanover – I Believe You Can Survive
- Linea Aspera – Malarone
- Patriarchy – Suffer
- Depeche Mode – Shake the Disease
- Thoushaltnot – Sick
Add comment