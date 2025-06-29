Color TheoryPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 12: June 29th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
June 29, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory, Episode 13" set for June 29, 2025, featuring colorful graphics and glowing text, highlighting a two-hour event of melodic dance music from 8-10 PM Pacific Time on a Sunday.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Strange Thoughts (Interlude) – Wreckno x 7UDO
I Like You A Lot – Qrion (anjunadeep)
AIR – Eli & Fur
If You Need Me – OLAN
Stellar Drift (Extended) – Just Her & Nolan
This Home We Built – ZOF, Baby Weight (dome of doom)
Extensia – Farius & Ben Malone
Long Way From Home (ft. RBBTS) – Above & Beyond x Spencer Brown
Lillo Days To Come (Gem & Tauri Mashup) — Eric Prydz x Seven Lions feat. Fiora
Cold Outside (Farius Remix) – Dezza & Julian Gray (colorize)
Sutra (Original Mix) – Daun Giventi (enhanced)
Think Twice – Euphoric Nation
WHY2K! – Moore Kismet & Wherefore fifth single off of Saturate Your World
This Side Of Paradise (Lost Kings Remix) – Hayley Kiyoko

HOUR 2

Open End Resource (In My Next Life Extended Mix) – Andrew Bayer, Alison May
Golden Light (Eloquentia Extended Remix) [feat. Eric Lumiere] – Euphoric Nation
I Don’t Want You – Andrew Bayer (armind)
Glow In The Dark (feat. Ella Vos) – CloZee
Someone Else (Party Favor Remix) – Miley Cyrus
Forever Here (ft. MmmCherry) – Synymata
Pretty – Luci x Synymata (Kannibalen Records)
Chaos Theory – GRiZ and Wooli
Good Luck, Babe! (ARMNHMR Edit) – Chappell Roan
Tomboy – CloZee
Addicted To Your Distance – DUCKY (deadbeats) — fav color
Love Stays Alive — Golden Goddess and Acer Vantes
In The Dark – MADGRRL x BEL AIR WITCH (hard dance on emengy label)
Midnight – Bugwell, Nathan X & Anthony Lexa
The Energiser – Mandidextrous
Divinity (REZZ Remix) – Porter Robinson

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

