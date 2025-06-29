Color Theory Episode 12: June 29th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Strange Thoughts (Interlude) – Wreckno x 7UDO I Like You A Lot – Qrion (anjunadeep) AIR – Eli & Fur If You Need Me – OLAN Stellar Drift (Extended) – Just Her & Nolan This Home We Built – ZOF, Baby Weight (dome of doom) Extensia – Farius & Ben Malone Long Way From Home (ft. RBBTS) – Above & Beyond x Spencer Brown Lillo Days To Come (Gem & Tauri Mashup) — Eric Prydz x Seven Lions feat. Fiora Cold Outside (Farius Remix) – Dezza & Julian Gray (colorize) Sutra (Original Mix) – Daun Giventi (enhanced) Think Twice – Euphoric Nation WHY2K! – Moore Kismet & Wherefore fifth single off of Saturate Your World This Side Of Paradise (Lost Kings Remix) – Hayley Kiyoko

HOUR 2