Color Theory Episode 12: June 29th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Strange Thoughts (Interlude) – Wreckno x 7UDO
|I Like You A Lot – Qrion (anjunadeep)
|AIR – Eli & Fur
|If You Need Me – OLAN
|Stellar Drift (Extended) – Just Her & Nolan
|This Home We Built – ZOF, Baby Weight (dome of doom)
|Extensia – Farius & Ben Malone
|Long Way From Home (ft. RBBTS) – Above & Beyond x Spencer Brown
|Lillo Days To Come (Gem & Tauri Mashup) — Eric Prydz x Seven Lions feat. Fiora
|Cold Outside (Farius Remix) – Dezza & Julian Gray (colorize)
|Sutra (Original Mix) – Daun Giventi (enhanced)
|Think Twice – Euphoric Nation
|WHY2K! – Moore Kismet & Wherefore fifth single off of Saturate Your World
|This Side Of Paradise (Lost Kings Remix) – Hayley Kiyoko
HOUR 2
|Open End Resource (In My Next Life Extended Mix) – Andrew Bayer, Alison May
|Golden Light (Eloquentia Extended Remix) [feat. Eric Lumiere] – Euphoric Nation
|I Don’t Want You – Andrew Bayer (armind)
|Glow In The Dark (feat. Ella Vos) – CloZee
|Someone Else (Party Favor Remix) – Miley Cyrus
|Forever Here (ft. MmmCherry) – Synymata
|Pretty – Luci x Synymata (Kannibalen Records)
|Chaos Theory – GRiZ and Wooli
|Good Luck, Babe! (ARMNHMR Edit) – Chappell Roan
|Tomboy – CloZee
|Addicted To Your Distance – DUCKY (deadbeats) — fav color
|Love Stays Alive — Golden Goddess and Acer Vantes
|In The Dark – MADGRRL x BEL AIR WITCH (hard dance on emengy label)
|Midnight – Bugwell, Nathan X & Anthony Lexa
|The Energiser – Mandidextrous
|Divinity (REZZ Remix) – Porter Robinson
