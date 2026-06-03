K-Plus Playlist Recap – 6/02

BTS was in Las Vegas this last week, and we are bringing more from their concerts there!!
Exciting new Onewe and their alternative rock vibes, Anderson Paak colabs with NMIXX, and it’s Shinee’s 18th Anniversary with a brand new Album!
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Boys with Fun
BTS – Hooligan
NMIXX & Anderson Paak – Caution
aespa – Lemonade
IVE – Lucid Dream
Taryang – BAD
JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me
JIMIN – WHO
JIMIN – Be Mine
BTS & V – SWIM Electronic Mix.
JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN David Guetta Mix.
Shinee – Ring Ding Dong
Shinee – ATMOS
XLOV – Serve
ONEWE – ICARUS
WONHO – If You Wanna
V – Slow Dancing
V – For Us
BTS – Anpanman
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