K-PlusPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 6/02

Harmony Soleil
June 2, 2026
1 min read
A group of performers dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses are energetically posing on stage. The image features dramatic lighting and a smoky atmosphere. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the lower right corner.

BTS was in Las Vegas this last week, and we are bringing more from their concerts there!!

Exciting new Onewe and their alternative rock vibes, Anderson Paak colabs with NMIXX, and it’s Shinee’s 18th Anniversary with a brand new Album!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Boys with Fun

BTS – Hooligan 

NMIXX & Anderson Paak – Caution 

aespa – Lemonade 

IVE – Lucid Dream

Taryang – BAD 

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me 

JIMIN – WHO 

JIMIN – Be Mine

BTS & V – SWIM Electronic Mix.

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN David Guetta Mix.

Shinee – Ring Ding Dong

Shinee – ATMOS

XLOV – Serve 

ONEWE – ICARUS 

WONHO – If You Wanna

V – Slow Dancing

V – For Us 

BTS – Anpanman

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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