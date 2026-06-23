On the Edge Jun 21 2026

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Hour 1: Zuul
|Idoru, Back From The Wave
|Love Is Not Enough
|Love Is Not Enough
|Iptomenos Discos
|2026
|04:59
|Pornopolis
|The Greatest
|Wet Dreams
|Slow Motion
|2026
|05:40
|J:dead
|Keep Walking
|Keep Walking
|Self
|2026
|05:39
|SIERRA
|All About Love
|Left Behind
|Self
|2026
|05:09
|Snowbeasts
|Abuse Of Power
|Abuse Of Power
|Re:Mission
|2026
|05:16
|Collide
|Imagine
|Mind & Matter
|Self
|2018
|07:10
|Kite
|Heaven N Hell
|Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell
|Self
|2025
|05:20
|Rohn-Lederman
|Urban Jungle
|Forbidden Planet
|Self
|2025
|02:40
|The Fauns
|Afterburner
|How Lost
|Self
|2024
|05:05
|Death In Vegas
|While My Machines Gently Weep
|While My Machines Gently Weep
|Drone
|2025
|06:58
|Hante.
|Blank Love
|Morning Tsunami
|Self
|2021
|06:10
|I Ya Toyah
|Afterlight
|Los Angeles – From the Ashes
|COP International
|2025
|04:54
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost
|Torque Memory
|Dreaming
|Dreaming
|House Of Verdin
|2026
|4:20
|Houses of Heaven
|Serpent Coil
|Within/Without
|Felte
|2024
|3:44
|A Copy For Collapse
|Your Imaginary World
|Your Imaginary World
|White Forest Records
|2019
|4:16
|MATTE BLVCK
|House of Serpents
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|3:42
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Greed
|Distorted Reality
|meshwork music
|2025
|3:28
|Vodoo Rage
|Anyone
|AT THE END OF THE WORLD
|Self-released
|2023
|3:02
|Thief
|Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
|Behemouth (single)
|Prophecy Productions
|2025
|3:22
|Circuit Preacher
|Take Control
|Take Control
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|4:11
|royb0t
|Grit Index
|Void Glide
|Thinkbreak Records
|2023
|6:06
|Fluid Ghost
|A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|3:35
|Cold Choir
|Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|Neck Seduction
|2024
|3:05
|Echoberyl
|Salomé (Suspirium Remix)
|Mother Solitude : Expanded
|Mother Solitude Records
|2026
|6:01
|Ovter God
|Unruhe
|Kvlt Life
|Self-Released
|2017
|4:44
|HUIR
|Storm
|Storm (single)
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:38
|Death by Love
|In Unity
|444
|Dist0rtion Productions
|2026
|5:07
Hour 3: DJ Drew’s Sabbat Spin
|Nine Inch Nails
|Sin [NotSoLong DJD Hack]
|Sin
|The Bicycle Music Company
|1990
|05:51
|Covenant
|Like Tears In Rain
|United States Of Mind
|Metropolis Records
|2000
|05:51
|VNV Nation
|Chrome
|Matter + Form
|Anachron Sounds
|2005
|04:41
|Combichrist
|This S*It Will Fcuk You Up [DJD Radio Hack]
|Everybody Hates You
|Out of Line Music
|2005
|04:46
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Living the Wasted Life
|A Violent Emotion
|Bractune Records
|2008
|05:03
|And One
|Military Fashion Show [Club]
|Military Fashion Show
|Out of Line Music
|2006
|05:09
|Depeche Mode
|Halo
|Violator (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1990
|04:30
|Massive Attack;Elizabeth Fraser
|Teardrop
|Mezzanine (Deluxe)
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|2019
|05:30
|Underworld
|Cowgirl [DJD Hack]
|Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster)
|Smith Hyde Productions
|1994
|08:29
|Rammstein
|Du Hast
|Sehnsucht
|Vertigo Berlin
|1997
|03:54
|Rob Zombie
|Living Dead Girl
|Hellbilly Deluxe
|Geffen
|1998
|03:21
|Nine Inch Nails
|Head Like A Hole [Slate]
|Head Like a Hole
|The Bicycle Music Company
|1990
|04:19
|Gary Numan
|Cars
|The Pleasure Principle
|Beggars Banquet
|1979
|03:59
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