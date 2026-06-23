On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jun 21 2026

DJ Zuul
June 23, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

Hour 1: Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Idoru, Back From The Wave Love Is Not Enough Love Is Not Enough Iptomenos Discos 2026 04:59
Pornopolis The Greatest Wet Dreams Slow Motion 2026 05:40
J:dead Keep Walking Keep Walking Self 2026 05:39
SIERRA All About Love Left Behind Self 2026 05:09
Snowbeasts Abuse Of Power Abuse Of Power Re:Mission 2026 05:16
Collide Imagine Mind & Matter Self 2018 07:10
Kite Heaven N Hell Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell Self 2025 05:20
Rohn-Lederman Urban Jungle Forbidden Planet Self 2025 02:40
The Fauns Afterburner How Lost Self 2024 05:05
Death In Vegas While My Machines Gently Weep While My Machines Gently Weep Drone 2025 06:58
Hante. Blank Love Morning Tsunami Self 2021 06:10
I Ya Toyah Afterlight Los Angeles – From the Ashes COP International 2025 04:54

Hour 2: Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Torque Memory Dreaming Dreaming House Of Verdin 2026 4:20
Houses of Heaven Serpent Coil Within/Without Felte 2024 3:44
A Copy For Collapse Your Imaginary World Your Imaginary World White Forest Records 2019 4:16
MATTE BLVCK House of Serpents Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 3:42
Duophonic Noise Construction Greed Distorted Reality meshwork music 2025 3:28
Vodoo Rage Anyone AT THE END OF THE WORLD Self-released 2023 3:02
Thief Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Behemouth (single) Prophecy Productions 2025 3:22
Circuit Preacher Take Control Take Control DarkTunes Music Group 2023 4:11
royb0t Grit Index Void Glide Thinkbreak Records 2023 6:06
Fluid Ghost A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 3:35
Cold Choir Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 3:05
Echoberyl Salomé (Suspirium Remix) Mother Solitude : Expanded Mother Solitude Records 2026 6:01
Ovter God Unruhe Kvlt Life Self-Released 2017 4:44
HUIR Storm Storm (single) Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:38
Death by Love In Unity 444 Dist0rtion Productions 2026 5:07

Hour 3: DJ Drew’s Sabbat Spin

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Nine Inch Nails Sin [NotSoLong DJD Hack] Sin The Bicycle Music Company 1990 05:51
Covenant Like Tears In Rain United States Of Mind Metropolis Records 2000 05:51
VNV Nation Chrome Matter + Form Anachron Sounds 2005 04:41
Combichrist This S*It Will Fcuk You Up [DJD Radio Hack] Everybody Hates You Out of Line Music 2005 04:46
Aesthetic Perfection Living the Wasted Life A Violent Emotion Bractune Records 2008 05:03
And One Military Fashion Show [Club] Military Fashion Show Out of Line Music 2006 05:09
Depeche Mode Halo Violator (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1990 04:30
Massive Attack;Elizabeth Fraser Teardrop Mezzanine (Deluxe) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2019 05:30
Underworld Cowgirl [DJD Hack] Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) Smith Hyde Productions 1994 08:29
Rammstein Du Hast Sehnsucht Vertigo Berlin 1997 03:54
Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl Hellbilly Deluxe Geffen 1998 03:21
Nine Inch Nails Head Like A Hole [Slate] Head Like a Hole The Bicycle Music Company 1990 04:19
Gary Numan Cars The Pleasure Principle Beggars Banquet 1979 03:59

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Click Here to sign up for playlists

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jun 14 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK Hour 1: DJ Zuul Table with 6 columns and 12 rows...

A group of six people smiling and sitting on a couch in a cozy, light-filled room with large windows. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the corner of the image.
FeaturedK-PlusPlaylists

K-Plus Recap – 6/09/26

Join us for a night of Celebration of all things BTS as we usher in their 13th FESTA this week!! Songs from the Tour, member solo songs and collabs- one full hour of all BTS content for KPLUS ArmyHour! Check out the full playlist below and remember...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu