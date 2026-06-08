On the Edge Jun 72026: Raymond Watts of Pig Etc

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Hour 1: The Boards of Canada you didn’t want to listen to, the PIG you did

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Artist Track Title Album Label Time Boards of Canada Prophecy At 1420 MHz Inferno Warp 05:04 Headcase Zero Zero Four Mushi Mushi Headcase 03:09 Pig Tosca’s Kiss Hurt People Hurt Metropolis 04:25 Pig Hurt People Hurt Hurt People Hurt Metropolis 04:09 Antigen Shift Chasing Shadows Whispers from the Cosmic Abyss Artoffact 04:00 The Ultimate Dreamers, Implant Kids Alone (Late Night) Paradoxical Implants Alfa matrix 03:28 MESH Everything As It Should Be The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 04:09 Supreme Court Walking With Shadows Walking With Shadows Infacted 04:48 RATPAJAMA Danse Macabre (Remastered) Brand New Obscure Self 03:18 Meat Beat Manifesto Acid Again Actual Sounds & Voices Play it Again Sam 05:47 Venus Spins Backwards Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover) Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover) Self 03:20 Krystal System Headhunter Da punch Spleen+ 04:39 SOFT VEIN All We’ve Known of Heaven All We’ve Known of Heaven ArftofFact 05:18

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost