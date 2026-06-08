InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jun 72026: Raymond Watts of Pig Etc

DJ Zuul
June 8, 2026
3 min read
A screengrab from the music video for "Tosca's Kiss" by Pig

Presented by listeners like YOU

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Hour 1: The Boards of Canada you didn’t want to listen to, the PIG you did

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Boards of Canada Prophecy At 1420 MHz Inferno Warp 2026 05:04
Headcase Zero Zero Four Mushi Mushi Headcase 1999 03:09
Pig Tosca’s Kiss Hurt People Hurt Metropolis 2026 04:25
Pig Hurt People Hurt Hurt People Hurt Metropolis 2026 04:09
Antigen Shift Chasing Shadows Whispers from the Cosmic Abyss Artoffact 2026 04:00
The Ultimate Dreamers, Implant Kids Alone (Late Night) Paradoxical Implants Alfa matrix 2026 03:28
MESH Everything As It Should Be The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 2026 04:09
Supreme Court Walking With Shadows Walking With Shadows Infacted 2026 04:48
RATPAJAMA Danse Macabre (Remastered) Brand New Obscure Self 2026 03:18
Meat Beat Manifesto Acid Again Actual Sounds & Voices Play it Again Sam 1998 05:47
Venus Spins Backwards Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover) Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover) Self 2026 03:20
Krystal System Headhunter Da punch Spleen+ 2026 04:39
SOFT VEIN All We’ve Known of Heaven All We’ve Known of Heaven ArftofFact 2026 05:18

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Chainreactor feat. Audiocall Unintentional Presence – Part 2 Unintentional Presence – Part 2 Pro Noize 2026 5:10
MVTANT Kanashibari Electronic Body Horror Dream 2024 5:26
Dina Summer, Local Suicide, Kalipo Dominator (Bufi Remix) Dominator Iptamenos Discos 2020 6:06
Kyunaa ghosting ghosting Neo Noire Records 2026 3:38
Le Destroy Monster (Remix) We Destroy Ectogen Records 2018 3:36
Phase Fatale Mass Deception Scanning Backwards Ostgut Ton 2020 5:25
Damage Code I’m Sick of These Pigs Digital Slave Miseria 2026 4:20
Anthony (H) Knives (Original Mix) Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP Live Evil Productions 2022 5:40
Bulut X Gelecek yok Terli, Kirli ve Sinirli Rennweg Records 2026 4:08
INSPIRA Afire Mirage Dark Sourсe VII Russian Dark Community 2026 4:34
Duophonic Noise Construction Cage Dreaming Cage Dreaming Meshwork Music 2026 4:57
New Town Ground Sigil Twisted Pop Still Distant Records 2020 8:41
MORTAL REALM The Face Stab In The Dark Negative Gain Productions 2024 4:24

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween willfully mispronounces stuff

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
KANGA Vital Signs KANGA Artoffact Records 2016 04:12
Ayria Not My First Time Not My First Time Artoffact Records 2026 03:49
Melt Motif Possessed Feeding the Error Lärmbild 2025 04:25
Ludovico Technique Haunted Haunted People Antipathy 2022 03:38
Apnoie Ivy Sad living + Sad mind darkTunes Music Group 2025 04:26
Leæther Strip Break Me Discretely F*cking Perfect Læbel 2025 04:50
Mari Kattman Anemia Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025 03:18
Beborn Beton 24/7 Mystery A Worthy Compensation (Deluxe Edition) Dependent 2015 04:35
Die Sexual Miss Behavior Desire A System Exclusive 2025 04:29
Machines Of Loving Grace Butterfly Wings Concentration Mammoth Records 1993 03:38
Clan of Xymox A Day Clan Of Xymox 4AD 1985 06:40
Depeche Mode My Cosmos Is Mine Memento Mori Columbia 2023 05:17
Lys Morke Smooth Operator Smooth Operator Artoffact Records 2025 06:01

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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