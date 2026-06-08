On the Edge Jun 72026: Raymond Watts of Pig Etc

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Hour 1: The Boards of Canada you didn’t want to listen to, the PIG you did
|Boards of Canada
|Prophecy At 1420 MHz
|Inferno
|Warp
|2026
|05:04
|Headcase
|Zero Zero Four
|Mushi Mushi
|Headcase
|1999
|03:09
|Pig
|Tosca’s Kiss
|Hurt People Hurt
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:25
|Pig
|Hurt People Hurt
|Hurt People Hurt
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:09
|Antigen Shift
|Chasing Shadows
|Whispers from the Cosmic Abyss
|Artoffact
|2026
|04:00
|The Ultimate Dreamers, Implant
|Kids Alone (Late Night)
|Paradoxical Implants
|Alfa matrix
|2026
|03:28
|MESH
|Everything As It Should Be
|The Truth Doesn’t Matter
|Dependent
|2026
|04:09
|Supreme Court
|Walking With Shadows
|Walking With Shadows
|Infacted
|2026
|04:48
|RATPAJAMA
|Danse Macabre (Remastered)
|Brand New Obscure
|Self
|2026
|03:18
|Meat Beat Manifesto
|Acid Again
|Actual Sounds & Voices
|Play it Again Sam
|1998
|05:47
|Venus Spins Backwards
|Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover)
|Asbestos Lead Asbestos (World Domination Enterprises cover)
|Self
|2026
|03:20
|Krystal System
|Headhunter
|Da punch
|Spleen+
|2026
|04:39
|SOFT VEIN
|All We’ve Known of Heaven
|All We’ve Known of Heaven
|ArftofFact
|2026
|05:18
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Chainreactor feat. Audiocall
|Unintentional Presence – Part 2
|Unintentional Presence – Part 2
|Pro Noize
|2026
|5:10
|MVTANT
|Kanashibari
|Electronic Body Horror
|Dream
|2024
|5:26
|Dina Summer, Local Suicide, Kalipo
|Dominator (Bufi Remix)
|Dominator
|Iptamenos Discos
|2020
|6:06
|Kyunaa
|ghosting
|ghosting
|Neo Noire Records
|2026
|3:38
|Le Destroy
|Monster (Remix)
|We Destroy
|Ectogen Records
|2018
|3:36
|Phase Fatale
|Mass Deception
|Scanning Backwards
|Ostgut Ton
|2020
|5:25
|Damage Code
|I’m Sick of These Pigs
|Digital Slave
|Miseria
|2026
|4:20
|Anthony (H)
|Knives (Original Mix)
|Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP
|Live Evil Productions
|2022
|5:40
|Bulut X
|Gelecek yok
|Terli, Kirli ve Sinirli
|Rennweg Records
|2026
|4:08
|INSPIRA
|Afire Mirage
|Dark Sourсe VII
|Russian Dark Community
|2026
|4:34
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Cage Dreaming
|Cage Dreaming
|Meshwork Music
|2026
|4:57
|New Town Ground
|Sigil
|Twisted Pop
|Still Distant Records
|2020
|8:41
|MORTAL REALM
|The Face
|Stab In The Dark
|Negative Gain Productions
|2024
|4:24
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween willfully mispronounces stuff
|KANGA
|Vital Signs
|KANGA
|Artoffact Records
|2016
|04:12
|Ayria
|Not My First Time
|Not My First Time
|Artoffact Records
|2026
|03:49
|Melt Motif
|Possessed
|Feeding the Error
|Lärmbild
|2025
|04:25
|Ludovico Technique
|Haunted
|Haunted People
|Antipathy
|2022
|03:38
|Apnoie
|Ivy
|Sad living + Sad mind
|darkTunes Music Group
|2025
|04:26
|Leæther Strip
|Break Me Discretely
|F*cking Perfect
|Læbel
|2025
|04:50
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:18
|Beborn Beton
|24/7 Mystery
|A Worthy Compensation (Deluxe Edition)
|Dependent
|2015
|04:35
|Die Sexual
|Miss Behavior
|Desire
|A System Exclusive
|2025
|04:29
|Machines Of Loving Grace
|Butterfly Wings
|Concentration
|Mammoth Records
|1993
|03:38
|Clan of Xymox
|A Day
|Clan Of Xymox
|4AD
|1985
|06:40
|Depeche Mode
|My Cosmos Is Mine
|Memento Mori
|Columbia
|2023
|05:17
|Lys Morke
|Smooth Operator
|Smooth Operator
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|06:01
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