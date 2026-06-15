On the Edge Jun 14 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|The Young Gods
|The Night Dance
|T.V. Sky
|Play It Again Sam
|1992
|04:19
|Pig
|Sex & Suicide
|Hurt People Hurt
|Metropolis
|2026
|05:44
|Antigen Shift
|Chasing Shadows
|Chasing Shadows
|Artoffact
|2026
|04:00
|Omen Code
|Seizure (Convulsion)
|Seizure
|Dependent
|2026
|07:02
|Xotox
|Was hörst Du (Blac Kolor Remix)
|Die Geheimen Dokumente
|Infacted
|2026
|05:55
|NOIR (US)
|Breath and Taxes (Radio Edit)
|Breath and Taxes
|Distortion
|2026
|03:56
|Ministry
|We Believe
|Twitch
|Sire
|1986
|05:56
|NOU
|The Cathedral
|The Cathedral
|Panik
|2026
|02:14
|Underworld
|Dirty Epic
|Dubnobasswithmyheadman
|Junior Boy’s Own
|1994
|09:55
|Veiila
|Never Come Back
|Dive
|Projekt
|2023
|05:16
|clubdrugs
|Suffer
|lovesick
|Artoffact
|2026
|03:33
|Post Analog Disorder
|Silent Shout
|Memory’s Maze
|Self
|2024
|05:32
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween presents Anatomy Lessons
|Circus Of Pain
|Remove My Skin (Paolo Favati Remix)
|Industrial Machine Musick
|Cleopatra Records
|1999
|04:30
|Reaper
|Cracking Skulls
|Babylon Killed The Music
|darkTunes Music Group
|2016
|03:32
|Godheads
|Body Factory
|The Rush Inside
|Hypnotic Records
|1994
|05:06
|UnterArt
|Kill Your Heart
|Noise and Grace
|Out of Line Music
|2006
|03:51
|Vomito Negro
|Inside Your Brain
|Black Plague
|Scanner
|2017
|05:39
|Ashbury Heights
|Bare Your Teeth
|Three Cheers for the Newlydeads
|Out of Line Music
|2007
|03:36
|ohGr
|Pore
|Welt
|Indieblu Music
|2003
|03:54
|KnK;Pantser Fabriek
|Head first (Pantser Fabriek Remix)
|Head first
|Fear the Light Underground Productions
|2024
|03:16
|aktivehate
|Knee Deep
|In Terrorem
|Advoxya Records
|2010
|05:04
|Attrition;Void Prototype
|Acid Tongue – Void Prototype Remix
|Acid Tongue: Remodel (The Remixes)
|Two Gods
|2014
|04:13
|Tukt
|Ribcage
|Tukt
|Meine
|2020
|04:04
|db9d9
|hand of death
|db9d9
|db9d9
|2000
|03:50
|Snow In China
|Eyes in the Dark
|Electromensch
|Out of Line Music
|2004
|04:06
|Linea Aspera
|Synapse
|Linea Aspera
|Linea Aspera
|2012
|04:16
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