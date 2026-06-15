On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jun 14 2026

DJ Zuul
June 15, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
The Young Gods The Night Dance T.V. Sky Play It Again Sam 1992 04:19
Pig Sex & Suicide Hurt People Hurt Metropolis 2026 05:44
Antigen Shift Chasing Shadows Chasing Shadows Artoffact 2026 04:00
Omen Code Seizure (Convulsion) Seizure Dependent 2026 07:02
Xotox Was hörst Du (Blac Kolor Remix) Die Geheimen Dokumente Infacted 2026 05:55
NOIR (US) Breath and Taxes (Radio Edit) Breath and Taxes Distortion 2026 03:56
Ministry We Believe Twitch Sire 1986 05:56
NOU The Cathedral The Cathedral Panik 2026 02:14
Underworld Dirty Epic Dubnobasswithmyheadman Junior Boy’s Own 1994 09:55
Veiila Never Come Back Dive Projekt 2023 05:16
clubdrugs Suffer lovesick Artoffact 2026 03:33
Post Analog Disorder Silent Shout Memory’s Maze Self 2024 05:32

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
RATPAJAMA DIRE NEEDS BRAND NEW OBSCURE Self-Released 2026 3:19
Fuedal NHTS Unit 1 DKA Records 2023 4:09
Mildreda End of the Line (Steril Remix) End of the Line Dependent 2026 5:06
Slash Need Leather (DJ PL Radio Edit) SIT & GRIN Self-Released 2025 5:46
Sleek Teeth The River 2852849 Records DK2 2025 3:48
Comfort Cure Last Thing (Semantix Remix Design International DKA Records 2023 5:13
SINE Control (Leæther Strip Remix) Mantis Complete eMERGENCY heARTS 2022 4:52
Damage Code Lessons of Pain Digital Slave Pacifica Music 2026 3:53
KONKURS HUMAN SACRIFICE TERMINAL STAGE X-IMG 2020 4:58
spankthenun Berlin Berlin Sounds of Mass Destruction 2025 3:33
RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ ça suffit! (extended version) Laster und Tugend + Closer 2 2019 7:04
Skull Cultist Floor Sadist (DJ PL Radio Edit) HARDCORE RITUALS CAT1381 2024 4:50
Cruel Blue White Noise White Noise Self-Released 2026 6:00
Institute for the Criminally Insane vs. ee:man The Fabric Of You The Fabric Of You.. Tinnitorturous 2026 4:45

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween presents Anatomy Lessons

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Circus Of Pain Remove My Skin (Paolo Favati Remix) Industrial Machine Musick Cleopatra Records 1999 04:30
Reaper Cracking Skulls Babylon Killed The Music darkTunes Music Group 2016 03:32
Godheads Body Factory The Rush Inside Hypnotic Records 1994 05:06
UnterArt Kill Your Heart Noise and Grace Out of Line Music 2006 03:51
Vomito Negro Inside Your Brain Black Plague Scanner 2017 05:39
Ashbury Heights Bare Your Teeth Three Cheers for the Newlydeads Out of Line Music 2007 03:36
ohGr Pore Welt Indieblu Music 2003 03:54
KnK;Pantser Fabriek Head first (Pantser Fabriek Remix) Head first Fear the Light Underground Productions 2024 03:16
aktivehate Knee Deep In Terrorem Advoxya Records 2010 05:04
Attrition;Void Prototype Acid Tongue – Void Prototype Remix Acid Tongue: Remodel (The Remixes) Two Gods 2014 04:13
Tukt Ribcage Tukt Meine 2020 04:04
db9d9 hand of death db9d9 db9d9 2000 03:50
Snow In China Eyes in the Dark Electromensch Out of Line Music 2004 04:06
Linea Aspera Synapse Linea Aspera Linea Aspera 2012 04:16

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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