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K-Plus Recap – 6/09/26

Harmony Soleil
June 9, 2026
1 min read
A group of six people smiling and sitting on a couch in a cozy, light-filled room with large windows. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the corner of the image.

Join us for a night of Celebration of all things BTS as we usher in their 13th FESTA this week!! Songs from the Tour, member solo songs and collabs- one full hour of all BTS content for KPLUS ArmyHour!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Body To Body 

BTS – DDAENG

RM & Anderson Paak – Still Life

JUNGKOOK – Standing Next To You

JIMIN – Like Crazy 

V – Love Me Again

JIN – Running Wild

JHOPE – Killin’ It Girl 

BTS – Butter 

BTS – Dynamite 

AgustD – DDAY

Benny Blanco & Snoop Dog & BTS – Bad Decision 

JIMIN & Loco – Smeraldo Garden Marching Band 

JIN – Astronaut 

BTS & Coldplay – My Universe 

JHOPE & JUNGKOOK – I Wonder

BTS – Come Over

BTS – Into The Sun

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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