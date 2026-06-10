K-Plus Recap – 6/09/26

Join us for a night of Celebration of all things BTS as we usher in their 13th FESTA this week!! Songs from the Tour, member solo songs and collabs- one full hour of all BTS content for KPLUS ArmyHour!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Body To Body

BTS – DDAENG

RM & Anderson Paak – Still Life

JUNGKOOK – Standing Next To You

JIMIN – Like Crazy

V – Love Me Again

JIN – Running Wild

JHOPE – Killin’ It Girl

BTS – Butter

BTS – Dynamite

AgustD – DDAY

Benny Blanco & Snoop Dog & BTS – Bad Decision

JIMIN & Loco – Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

JIN – Astronaut

BTS & Coldplay – My Universe

JHOPE & JUNGKOOK – I Wonder

BTS – Come Over

BTS – Into The Sun