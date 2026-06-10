K-Plus Recap – 6/09/26

Join us for a night of Celebration of all things BTS as we usher in their 13th FESTA this week!! Songs from the Tour, member solo songs and collabs- one full hour of all BTS content for KPLUS ArmyHour!
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Body To Body
BTS – DDAENG
RM & Anderson Paak – Still Life
JUNGKOOK – Standing Next To You
JIMIN – Like Crazy
V – Love Me Again
JIN – Running Wild
JHOPE – Killin’ It Girl
BTS – Butter
BTS – Dynamite
AgustD – DDAY
Benny Blanco & Snoop Dog & BTS – Bad Decision
JIMIN & Loco – Smeraldo Garden Marching Band
JIN – Astronaut
BTS & Coldplay – My Universe
JHOPE & JUNGKOOK – I Wonder
BTS – Come Over
BTS – Into The Sun
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