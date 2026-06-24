K-PlusSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Recap – 6/23/26

Harmony Soleil
June 23, 2026
2 min read
The image shows a person in a suit and tie standing in low light. The backdrop is dark, and the person is looking directly forward. The logo "Kplus" is brightly illuminated in the upper right corner.

It’s our host Dakota’s Birthday this week!! We play a couple of their favorites as well as more classic BTS requests!! A few requests for the new stuff as well!! You asked for it you got it! Second show of two weeks of listener requested favorites!!

A new group to the show AHOF, a  powerful prerelease from Idol, and requests for the award winning songs from Kpop Demon Hunter sound track!!  

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

AgustD – Haegeum

AHOF – Sugar High 

AHOF – Pinochio 

POW – Wallflowers

Taemin – Veil

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN Island Mix.

JIMIN – Be Mine 

JIMIN – Filter 

BTS – Hold Me Tight

BTS – Brand New Day

Huntrix – Golden

Huntrix – This Is What It Sounds Like

BiBi – The Weekend 

IDLE – CROW

XLOV – Serve

JIN – Background 

V & Park Hyo Shin – Winter Ahead Silent Carol Mix

BTS – SWIM R&B Mix.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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