K-Plus Recap – 6/23/26

It’s our host Dakota’s Birthday this week!! We play a couple of their favorites as well as more classic BTS requests!! A few requests for the new stuff as well!! You asked for it you got it! Second show of two weeks of listener requested favorites!!

A new group to the show AHOF, a powerful prerelease from Idol, and requests for the award winning songs from Kpop Demon Hunter sound track!!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

AgustD – Haegeum

AHOF – Sugar High

AHOF – Pinochio

POW – Wallflowers

Taemin – Veil

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN Island Mix.

JIMIN – Be Mine

JIMIN – Filter

BTS – Hold Me Tight

BTS – Brand New Day

Huntrix – Golden

Huntrix – This Is What It Sounds Like

BiBi – The Weekend

IDLE – CROW

XLOV – Serve

JIN – Background

V & Park Hyo Shin – Winter Ahead Silent Carol Mix

BTS – SWIM R&B Mix.