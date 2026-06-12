It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 6/12

Harmony Soleil
June 12, 2026
1 min read
A person with sunglasses and an afro hairstyle stands at a DJ booth with turntables and a laptop. Neon lights and a cheering crowd are visible in the background. The poster text reads: "It's a Vibe. Go Knicks. The Ultimate Dance Party. Friday 8 PM. With DJ Lady Love. Bring Your Energy." The New York Knicks logo appears multiple times.

Tonight, DJ Lady Love is bringing that unstoppable New York energy straight to the C89.5 airwaves!

Expect nothing but high-energy beats, championship-level transitions, and pure excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard hoops fan or just here for the music, she’s got the perfect soundtrack for your night.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website! And if you miss the mix, ‘Its A Vibe’ is on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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