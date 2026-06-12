It’s A Vibe – 6/12

Tonight, DJ Lady Love is bringing that unstoppable New York energy straight to the C89.5 airwaves!

Expect nothing but high-energy beats, championship-level transitions, and pure excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard hoops fan or just here for the music, she’s got the perfect soundtrack for your night.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website! And if you miss the mix, ‘Its A Vibe’ is on demand for the next two weeks HERE!