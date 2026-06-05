It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 6/05

Harmony Soleil
June 5, 2026
1 min read
The image is a promotional poster for an event titled "It's a Vibe" featuring DJ Lady Love, celebrating Black Music Month and Pride Month. The poster features a person with headphones at a DJ booth, set against a background with a rainbow and musical notes. The event is scheduled for 8 PM, with a theme of "Real Music, Real Love, Real Vibes." Various music streaming platform logos are displayed at the bottom. The text emphasizes tuning in and keeping the vibe alive.

June has officially arrived, and tonight on C89.5, DJ Lady Love is setting the airwaves on fire. We are hitting the ground running with a massive double-header celebration: the official kickoff for both Pride Month and Black Music Month!

Expect nothing less than high-octane, relentlessly positive, and deeply energizing dance music. DJ Lady Love has packed the crates with heavy-hitting house, club anthems, and floor-fillers that celebrate identity, freedom, and Black musical excellence.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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