It’s A Vibe – 6/05

June has officially arrived, and tonight on C89.5, DJ Lady Love is setting the airwaves on fire. We are hitting the ground running with a massive double-header celebration: the official kickoff for both Pride Month and Black Music Month!

Expect nothing less than high-octane, relentlessly positive, and deeply energizing dance music. DJ Lady Love has packed the crates with heavy-hitting house, club anthems, and floor-fillers that celebrate identity, freedom, and Black musical excellence.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!