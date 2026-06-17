K-PlusSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Recap – 6/16/26

Harmony Soleil
June 16, 2026
1 min read
Seven performers are energetically dancing on a stage, with bright lights in the background and an audience visible. A logo in the bottom right corner reads "Kplus.

BTS is still on tour!! And we got a lot of requests for the new stuff, as well the classics!! You asked for it you got it! First of two weeks of listener requested shows!

Second generation artists Super Junior and Shinee, to new artists Katseye with Illit and Le Ssarefim, the listeners showed up with there favorites!!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – FYA

Katseye & ILLIT & LesSerafim – Iconic by Mistake

Babymonster – Sugar Honey Iced Tea 

SHINee – Atmos

SuperJunior – Sorry Sorry

JIN – Running Wild 

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me

JIMIN – WHO

JUNGKOOK – Euphoria 

V – Christmas Tree 

Taemin – Long Way Home

Taemin – Permission 

TOP – Studio 54 

MAMAMOO – 4 Flowers 

The Rose – Utopia

Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY

BTS – Come Over

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The image shows a person in a suit and tie standing in low light. The backdrop is dark, and the person is looking directly forward. The logo "Kplus" is brightly illuminated in the upper right corner.
K-PlusSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Recap – 6/23/26

It’s our host Dakota’s Birthday this week!! We play a couple of their favorites as well as more classic BTS requests!! A few requests for the new stuff as well!! You asked for it you got it! Second show of two weeks of listener requested...

A person with sunglasses and an afro hairstyle stands at a DJ booth with turntables and a laptop. Neon lights and a cheering crowd are visible in the background. The poster text reads: "It's a Vibe. Go Knicks. The Ultimate Dance Party. Friday 8 PM. With DJ Lady Love. Bring Your Energy." The New York Knicks logo appears multiple times.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 6/12

Tonight, DJ Lady Love is bringing that unstoppable New York energy straight to the C89.5 airwaves! Expect nothing but high-energy beats, championship-level transitions, and pure excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard hoops fan or just here for...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu