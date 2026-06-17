K-Plus Recap – 6/16/26

BTS is still on tour!! And we got a lot of requests for the new stuff, as well the classics!! You asked for it you got it! First of two weeks of listener requested shows!
Second generation artists Super Junior and Shinee, to new artists Katseye with Illit and Le Ssarefim, the listeners showed up with there favorites!!
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – FYA
Katseye & ILLIT & LesSerafim – Iconic by Mistake
Babymonster – Sugar Honey Iced Tea
SHINee – Atmos
SuperJunior – Sorry Sorry
JIN – Running Wild
JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me
JIMIN – WHO
JUNGKOOK – Euphoria
V – Christmas Tree
Taemin – Long Way Home
Taemin – Permission
TOP – Studio 54
MAMAMOO – 4 Flowers
The Rose – Utopia
Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY
BTS – Come Over
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