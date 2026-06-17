K-Plus Recap – 6/16/26

BTS is still on tour!! And we got a lot of requests for the new stuff, as well the classics!! You asked for it you got it! First of two weeks of listener requested shows!

Second generation artists Super Junior and Shinee, to new artists Katseye with Illit and Le Ssarefim, the listeners showed up with there favorites!!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – FYA

Katseye & ILLIT & LesSerafim – Iconic by Mistake

Babymonster – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

SHINee – Atmos

SuperJunior – Sorry Sorry

JIN – Running Wild

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me

JIMIN – WHO

JUNGKOOK – Euphoria

V – Christmas Tree

Taemin – Long Way Home

Taemin – Permission

TOP – Studio 54

MAMAMOO – 4 Flowers

The Rose – Utopia

Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY

BTS – Come Over