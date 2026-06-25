EventsFeatured

Join Us at Gather for Goals!

Harmony Soleil
June 25, 2026
1 min read
A graphic promoting a soccer watch party titled "Gather for Goals" on a grassy field background. A soccer ball with logos and a soccer shoe are included. The event is hosted by entities including I ❤️ WC and mentions the date as Friday, June 26th.

This Pride Weekend, c895 is joining White Center Pride for an exciting afternoon of music, pride and soccer! White Center Pride along with @kingcountylocalservices are hosting a huge soccer match watch party! We’re shutting the street down for GIANT screens, vendors, food, and more in downtown White Center. Look for the big pink c895 tent and you will find exclusive c895 soccer merch, stickers and so much more! Plus, you can meet c895 staff and on air hosts who will be staffing the tent!

Fans can catch four major daytime matches on multiple large screens positioned along 16th Avenue SW:

  • 12:00 p.m.: Norway vs. France
  • 12:00 p.m.: Senegal vs. Iraq
  • 5:00 p.m.: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
  • 5:00 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Spain

Event Logistics

  • Kickoff: King County Executive Girmay Zahilay will help open the event, with welcome remarks scheduled for approximately 11:45 a.m..
  • Road Closures: 16th Avenue SW (from SW Roxbury Street to SW 100th Street) will be closed to vehicle traffic.
  • Transportation: Attendees are strongly encouraged to take transit to the event.

The event starts at 11am and you can find more information here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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