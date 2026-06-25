Join Us at Gather for Goals!

This Pride Weekend, c895 is joining White Center Pride for an exciting afternoon of music, pride and soccer! White Center Pride along with @kingcountylocalservices are hosting a huge soccer match watch party! We’re shutting the street down for GIANT screens, vendors, food, and more in downtown White Center. Look for the big pink c895 tent and you will find exclusive c895 soccer merch, stickers and so much more! Plus, you can meet c895 staff and on air hosts who will be staffing the tent!

Fans can catch four major daytime matches on multiple large screens positioned along 16th Avenue SW:

12:00 p.m.: Norway vs. France

Norway vs. France 12:00 p.m.: Senegal vs. Iraq

Senegal vs. Iraq 5:00 p.m.: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia 5:00 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Spain

Event Logistics

Kickoff: King County Executive Girmay Zahilay will help open the event, with welcome remarks scheduled for approximately 11:45 a.m. .

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay will help open the event, with welcome remarks scheduled for approximately . Road Closures: 16th Avenue SW (from SW Roxbury Street to SW 100th Street) will be closed to vehicle traffic .

16th Avenue SW (from SW Roxbury Street to SW 100th Street) will be . Transportation: Attendees are strongly encouraged to take transit to the event.

The event starts at 11am and you can find more information here!