Leave a Legacy: Planning for the Future of c895!

Did you know you can support the future of c895 without spending a dime today? Including the station in your will or estate plan is a powerful way to protect the music you love and provide life-changing opportunities for students for years to come.

It’s simple, flexible, and creates a legacy that stays on the air. 📻

Why consider a bequest? You retain full use of your assets during your lifetime and bequests are exempt from federal estate taxes and can even increase the inheritance left for your heirs. Plus, it is simple to set up. All you have to do is designate a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your estate or what remains after other gifts are made.

All you have to do is add c895 to your Estate Plan when you are putting plans in place. You can find the necessary tax information as well as the wording to include here.

If you’re interested in creating an endowed fund or have a specific purpose in mind for your gift, we’d love to chat. You can learn more about the specifics HERE in our Membership Portal or contact our Membership Department at 206-252-3800.