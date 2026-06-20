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Leave a Legacy: Planning for the Future of c895!

Harmony Soleil
June 20, 2026
1 min read
A modern office space featuring a hallway lined with various framed pictures. To the left, a glass partition displays a sign reading "Welcome to C89.5!" Above, sports jerseys are framed and hung on the wall. The space is well-lit and organized.

Did you know you can support the future of c895 without spending a dime today? Including the station in your will or estate plan is a powerful way to protect the music you love and provide life-changing opportunities for students for years to come.

It’s simple, flexible, and creates a legacy that stays on the air. 📻

Why consider a bequest? You retain full use of your assets during your lifetime and bequests are exempt from federal estate taxes and can even increase the inheritance left for your heirs. Plus, it is simple to set up. All you have to do is designate a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your estate or what remains after other gifts are made.

All you have to do is add c895 to your Estate Plan when you are putting plans in place. You can find the necessary tax information as well as the wording to include here.

If you’re interested in creating an endowed fund or have a specific purpose in mind for your gift, we’d love to chat. You can learn more about the specifics HERE in our Membership Portal or contact our Membership Department at 206-252-3800.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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