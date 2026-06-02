c895 Summer Ferry Tour FAQ

Got questions? We’ve got answers! Whether you’re a daily commuter wondering how this affects your ride, or a dance music fan looking to catch a specific set, here is everything you need to know about the c895 Summer Ferry Tour!

Check out the Tour Dates below!

Do I need a special concert ticket to get in?

Nope! There are no VIP passes or special tickets for these sets. All you need is a standard Washington State Ferries fare for the specific route on that day. You can buy your ticket on the WSDOT app, at the terminal or use your ORCA card just like any normal sailing.

Can I drive my car onto the ferry, or should I walk on?

You can do either, but we highly recommend walking on!

If you walk on: You bypass the vehicle lines, tickets are cheaper, and you can comfortably hang out on the passenger and sun decks for the whole round trip where the music is playing.

If you drive on: Space is limited, and vehicle lines can be long during afternoon peak hours. If you do drive on, just park your car and head upstairs to find the party!

Where on the boat will the DJ be playing?

We will be setting up on the sun decks (the outdoor upper passenger decks) so everyone can enjoy the music, the fresh air, and the incredible Puget Sound views. We will be up there rain or shine!

Can I stay on the ferry for the whole round trip?

You will need to disembark when we arrive at our destination and if you want to come right back, you will get back on the ferry. For example, if you ride Edmonds to Kingston, you will need to walk off at Kingston and then get back on to return to Edmonds. Or, you could get off, enjoy Kingston and ride the ferry back at your leisure!

What happens if a sailing is delayed or canceled?

Because we are riding the regular Washington State Ferries schedule, we are subject to real-time marine traffic and delays. If a specific sailing is running behind, our DJ set will shift with it!

Will there be food and drinks available?

Yes! The galleys on the vessels will be open, so you can grab a snack, a coffee, or a local PNW beverage while you dance. Adult beverages will have to stay in the galley.

How early should I arrive?

Ferry sailings can fill up fast, especially during the 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. commuter rush. We recommend arriving at the terminal at least 20 to 30 minutes before the scheduled sailing time if you are walking on, and much earlier if you plan to try and drive a vehicle on. Remember: the boat will leave without you if you’re late!

Tour Dates & Featured DJs

Grab your ORCA card, round up your crew, and make sure you’re at the gates before final boarding. Here is where the c895 Summer Ferry Tour is stopping this June:

🚢 Friday June 5th – Seattle / Bainbridge Island with Mia Maya

Sailings: 3:00 p.m. out of Seattle 3:50 p.m. out of Bainbridge 4:45 p.m. out of Seattle 5:35 p.m. out of Bainbridge



🚢 Friday June 12th – Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth with Johnny Monsoon

When: Friday, June 12

Sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon



🚢 Edmonds / Kingston with Harmony Soleil

When: Thursday, June 18

Sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston



🚢 Seattle / Bremerton with Kryspin