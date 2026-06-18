Events

Summer Ferry Tour Recap: Fauntleroy

Harmony Soleil
June 17, 2026
2 min read
A collage of three images features a lively boat party with numerous people dancing and socializing. In the background, the scenic view includes Mount Rainier and lush, tree-covered hills.

The c895 Summer Ferry Tour is officially in full swing, and our latest stop was nothing short of legendary. This time around, we packed up the decks, grabbed the sunscreen, and headed over to the west side to take over the iconic Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth triangle loop!

If you’ve ever commuted on these routes, you know they are beautiful, but we decided they needed a serious soundtrack upgrade!

We didn’t just bring any music; we brought out local legend Johnny Monsoon to handle the mix. Setting up shop right outside on the deck of the Kittitas, Johnny turned the Washington State Ferry into the ultimate floating dance floor. With the salt air blowing and the bass pumping, the energy was absolutely unmatched.

And Mother Nature definitely got the memo. Don’t worry… the mountain was OUT! Mount Rainier showed up in all her glory, providing the perfect, picturesque PNW backdrop to an already incredible afternoon.

What makes the c895 community so special is the incredible mix of people who show up to vibe with us. We were absolutely thrilled to welcome a whole bus load of amazing high school students who brought the best energy, families soaking up the sun and of course the fairies on the ferry (you know who you are)!

Dancing in the sunshine, soaking up those unmatched Pacific Northwest views, and connecting with all of you is exactly why we love doing this. Thank you to everyone who came out, danced, waved from the docks, and made this sailing unforgettable.

If you missed this one, don’t worry: we are NOT done yet! The c895 Summer Ferry Tour is keeping the momentum going all season long!

🚢 Edmonds / Kingston with Harmony Soleil

  • When: Thursday, June 18

  • Sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds

    • 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston

    • 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds

    • 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston

🚢 Seattle / Bremerton with Kryspin

  • When: Tuesday, June 30

  • Sailings:  2:50 p.m. out of Seattle

    • 4:15 p.m. out of Bremerton

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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