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c895 Summer Ferry Tour Stop #1 Recap!

Harmony Soleil
June 8, 2026
2 min read
A crowded ferry deck with people taking photos and mingling, set against the backdrop of Seattle's skyline featuring tall buildings and landmarks. The top of the ferry's structure is visible, flying flags.

The c895 Summer Ferry Tour kicked off on Friday and we are still not over the incredible vibes that you all brought to the Seattle to Bainbridge Island run!

While c895 has a history of boat parties but we have never taken over a vessel as large as the MV Tacoma and our small but mighty crew turned the sundeck into a daytime party from the 3pm run out of Seattle until the 5:35 from Bainbridge Island!

This one of a kind experience was brought to life thanks to an impeccable DJ set by Mia Maya, and our listeners brought the energy! From an impromptu conga line, to dogs dressed up for the A fluffy dog wearing a bandana is sitting next to a sign that reads "C89.5" on a fence. The leash attached has a pattern of orange cats. The setting appears to be a concrete pathway outdoors.occasion (that is Captain Buddy to you!) and the series of fabulously dressed prom goers from Bainbridge Island High School, the first stop on our Summer Ferry Tour was truly unlike any other c895 event and…we even managed to dodge the rain!

If you stopped by the event to dance with us on the sundeck as we celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Washington State Ferries, thank you! And if you missed the party last Friday….no worries! We are just getting started!

We have three more dates left in the tour, including our next stop, this Friday June 12th on the triangle run from Fauntleroy to Vashon and Southworth with local legend Johnny Monsoon! We will be kicking off the party on the 3:30pm sailing out of Fauntleroy and going until the 4:40pm sailing out of Vashon! We will follow it up with tour stops in Edmonds and Seattle to Bremerton!

And remember you can get walk on tickets ahead of each party using the WSDOT app!

Learn more about joining us on the c895 Summer Ferry Tour as we celebrate WSF, including FAQs and exact sailings HERE!

 

Photo Credit: photo.iannnn

🚢 Friday June 12th – Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth with Johnny Monsoon

  • When: Friday, June 12

  • Sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy

    • 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon

    • 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth

    • 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon

🚢 Edmonds / Kingston with Harmony Soleil

  • When: Thursday, June 18

  • Sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds

    • 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston

    • 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds

    • 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston

🚢 Seattle / Bremerton with Kryspin

  • When: Tuesday, June 30

  • Sailings:  2:50 p.m. out of Seattle

    • 4:15 p.m. out of Bremerton

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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