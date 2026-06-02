We are OUT & About for Pride Month!

Pride Month is officially here, and you already know the vibe that c895 is bringing this June: we are loud, proud, and we are taking over the Puget Sound!

At c895, Pride isn’t just a month on the calendar; it’s a celebration of our incredible community, our culture, and the music that unites us. All June long, we are keeping you locked in with everything you need to know to celebrate across the Pacific Northwest.

Whether you are looking for local neighborhood block parties, massive city festivals, or the best places to dance in the sunshine, the c89.5 Pride Hub is your ultimate, live-updating resource!

The c89.5 Street Team and your favorite resident DJs are packing up the gear and heading to Pride celebrations across the PNW and this weekend, June 6th, the big pink c895 tent will be set up at the White Center Pride Street Festival!

The theme for White Center Pride this year is “All Out,” and that is exactly how we are rolling up:

Where to find us: Downtown White Center (near 16th Ave SW)

What we’re bringing: High-energy dance beats live in the mix, the legendary c89.5 crew, and plenty of exclusive c89.5 swag just for you.

Come by our booth, meet the team, grab some gear, and celebrate the kickoff of the summer with us!

White Center is just the beginning. We’ll be tracking events from Kitsap County to Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond all summer long.

Keep your dial locked to c89.5 on the air, bookmark the Pride Hub, and follow us on socials to see exactly where our DJs and promo team are heading next.

Let’s make this the biggest, loudest, and most joyful Pride yet. Connect, celebrate, and feel the love with your community! 🏳️‍🌈✨