FeaturedPride

We are OUT & About for Pride Month!

Harmony Soleil
June 2, 2026
2 min read
This image is a collage of three photos from a C89.5 event. The first photo shows two individuals under a pink canopy with rainbow decorations. The second photo displays several people standing behind a C89.5 booth with various items on a table. The third photo captures a person holding a small dog, both wearing rainbow accessories, with a C89.5 sign in hand.

Pride Month is officially here, and you already know the vibe that c895 is bringing this June: we are loud, proud, and we are taking over the Puget Sound!

At c895, Pride isn’t just a month on the calendar; it’s a celebration of our incredible community, our culture, and the music that unites us. All June long, we are keeping you locked in with everything you need to know to celebrate across the Pacific Northwest.

Whether you are looking for local neighborhood block parties, massive city festivals, or the best places to dance in the sunshine, the c89.5 Pride Hub is your ultimate, live-updating resource!

The c89.5 Street Team and your favorite resident DJs are packing up the gear and heading to Pride celebrations across the PNW and this weekend, June 6th, the big pink c895 tent will be set up at the White Center Pride Street Festival!

The theme for White Center Pride this year is “All Out,” and that is exactly how we are rolling up:

  • Where to find us: Downtown White Center (near 16th Ave SW)

  • What we’re bringing: High-energy dance beats live in the mix, the legendary c89.5 crew, and plenty of exclusive c89.5 swag just for you.

Come by our booth, meet the team, grab some gear, and celebrate the kickoff of the summer with us!

White Center is just the beginning. We’ll be tracking events from Kitsap County to Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond all summer long.

Keep your dial locked to c89.5 on the air, bookmark the Pride Hub, and follow us on socials to see exactly where our DJs and promo team are heading next.

Let’s make this the biggest, loudest, and most joyful Pride yet. Connect, celebrate, and feel the love with your community! 🏳️‍🌈✨

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A fluffy cat with long fur, named Zacky, is featured in a circular frame against a gradient blue and purple background. Text reads: "Zacky, Pet of the Month." There's a description about the cat's purring behavior and an Instagram handle: @zack.cattattack. Decorative dots are on the sides.
FeaturedMembership

Pet of the Month: ZACKY

The sun is out, the tunes are up, and our Pet of the Month spotlight is shining bright on a very special member of the c895 family. This June, we are thrilled to introduce you to the legend himself: Zacky! Zacky is a master of contrast. His daily...

Colorful banner for C895 Pride Hub featuring rainbow swirls and star decorations, with the text 'Your guide to celebrating Pride in the PNW!'
EventsFeaturedPride

The c895 Pride Hub is LIVE!

Pride Month is loud, proud and almost here! As we approach our absolute favorite month of the year, c89.5 is building the ultimate soundtrack and guide for your celebrations. From Kitsap County to the heart of Seattle and everywhere in between, we...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu