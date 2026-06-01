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Pet of the Month: ZACKY

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2026
2 min read
A fluffy cat with long fur, named Zacky, is featured in a circular frame against a gradient blue and purple background. Text reads: "Zacky, Pet of the Month." There's a description about the cat's purring behavior and an Instagram handle: @zack.cattattack. Decorative dots are on the sides.

The sun is out, the tunes are up, and our Pet of the Month spotlight is shining bright on a very special member of the c895 family. This June, we are thrilled to introduce you to the legend himself: Zacky!

Zacky is a master of contrast. His daily mission involves two primary goals:A fluffy cat with long fur, named Zacky, is featured in a circular frame against a gradient blue and purple background. Text reads: "Zacky, Pet of the Month." There's a description about the cat's purring behavior and an Instagram handle: @zack.cattattack. Decorative dots are on the sides.

  1. Professional Snuggling: He has a literal radar for finding the nearest human and curling up for a nap, purring so hard that yes, yes there is some drool. Thats some hard snuggling!

  2. Pure Chaos: Between those snuggles, he brings a high-voltage, chaotic energy that keeps everyone on their toes.

Basically, Zacky is the feline equivalent of a surprise bass drop and we are so here for it! You can follow Zacky on Instagram to keep track of his awesomeness HERE!

Zacky is officially part of the c895 crew, and your pet can be, too! When you sign your pal up for a Pet Membership, you aren’t just supporting the music you love; you’re giving your pet the VIP treatment they deserve.

As an official c89.5 Pet Member, your companion gets:

  • The Look: A custom heart-shaped metal collar tag with our logo.

  • The Shout-out: Airtime and social media love.

  • The Spotlight: A chance to be featured right here as a future Pet of the Month!

You and your best pet pal can join as c895 Pet Membership at c895.org/Pets!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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