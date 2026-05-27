Membership

Support c895 with Your IRA Chartable Rollover!

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2026
2 min read
Radio host standing at a studio desk with two computer monitors, wearing a cap with the letters "NF". A microphone is positioned in front of them. Posters are visible on the wall in the background.

If you are 70½ or older, you have a powerful, tax-smart way to support the music and student programs at c895! By using an IRA Charitable Rollover (also known as a Qualified Charitable Distribution or QCD), you can give back while keeping your taxable income lower.

The benefits to you include lowering your taxes as it is excluded from your adjusted gross include, meaning you don’t pay taxes on the distribution! You also can use the gift to count towards your required minimum distribution for the year, plus you can give up to $100,000 annually, tax free!

How to Make Your Gift in 3 Steps

  1. Initiate: Contact your IRA plan administrator and request a “Qualified Charitable Distribution” to c895 / KNHC Public Radio Association (Tax ID: 20-5402402).

  2. Send: Have your administrator mail a check to our studio or contact us for wire transfer details:

    c895 / KNHC Public Radio Association > Attn: Membership Director

    10750 30th Ave NE

    Seattle, WA 98125

  3. Notify: Let us know the gift is on the way! Contact June Fox at june@c895.org or 206-252-3801 so we can properly track and acknowledge your support.

To qualify for the tax break, the funds must go directly from your IRA provider to c895. If you withdraw the money first and then write us a check, it won’t count as a tax-free distribution!

Ready to help? Consult with your financial advisor to see how an IRA rollover can benefit your tax strategy while keeping the PNW dancing!

Learn more HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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