Give BigMembership

GiveBig 2026 is HERE!

Harmony Soleil
May 5, 2026
1 min read
A colorful graphic with the text "C89.5 More Than Music. It's Community." The background features abstract shapes and a rainbow gradient circle. At the bottom, a square logo reads "Give Big 2026.

This isn’t a slow build-up. This isn’t a gradual drive.

This is a DROP.

The bass has kicked in, the energy is peaking, and GiveBIG 2026 is officially here! For the next day, the spotlight is on the community that keeps the rhythm of Seattle (and the world) moving.

At c895, we don’t just play the hits; we provide the soundtrack to your commute, your workout, your late-night study sessions, and your weekend escapes. But keeping a world-class, independent radio station spinning takes more than just a great playlist…it takes you!

If c895 has ever been the backdrop to your favorite memories, or if we’ve helped you discover that one track that changed your entire mood, this is your chance to give back. Independent radio is a rare breed these days, and it only thrives when the listeners decide it’s worth protecting.

Give what you can. Feel the impact all year long.

Head over to our donation page right now and show some love during #GiveBIG.

Donate HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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