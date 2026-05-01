Pet of the Month: BINGUS

This May, we are officially kicking off our Pet of the Month series, and we couldn’t have picked a better trailblazer than the one and only Bingus!

This May, we are officially kicking off our Pet of the Month series, and we couldn’t have picked a better trailblazer than the one and only Bingus!

Bingus isn’t your average companion. He’s a sophisticated soul with a diverse range of interests, including:

Public Radio: He’s got an ear for the best beats.

High Fashion: He never misses an opportunity to dress up.

The Great Outdoors: Whether he’s strutting on a leash or cruising in his custom stroller, he travels in style.

Culinary Ambition: Bingus firmly believes that “all food is his food.” (Relatable.)

A huge thanks to Bingus and his pet parents for being a part of the c895 family with their monthly membership which helps support all that c895 does!

Want to see your furry (or feathered, or scaled) friend on our Wall of Fame? When you sign your pet up for a c895 Pet Membership, they become an official part of the station family.