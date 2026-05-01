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Pet of the Month: BINGUS

Harmony Soleil
May 1, 2026
2 min read
the image features a black cat in a circular frame with a colorful background. It includes descriptive text detailing the cat's personality traits and quirks, as well as the title "Pet of the Month" and the logo of C89.5.
WE 🖤 OUR PET MEMBERS!
 
This May, we are officially kicking off our Pet of the Month series, and we couldn’t have picked a better trailblazer than the one and only Bingus!

the image features a black cat in a circular frame with a colorful background. It includes descriptive text detailing the cat's personality traits and quirks, as well as the title "Pet of the Month" and the logo of C89.5.Bingus isn’t your average companion. He’s a sophisticated soul with a diverse range of interests, including:

  • Public Radio: He’s got an ear for the best beats.

  • High Fashion: He never misses an opportunity to dress up.

  • The Great Outdoors: Whether he’s strutting on a leash or cruising in his custom stroller, he travels in style.

  • Culinary Ambition: Bingus firmly believes that “all food is his food.” (Relatable.)

A huge thanks to Bingus and his pet parents for being a part of the c895 family with their monthly membership which helps support all that c895 does!

Want to see your furry (or feathered, or scaled) friend on our Wall of Fame? When you sign your pet up for a c895 Pet Membership, they become an official part of the station family.

Pet Membership Perks Include:

  • A heart-shaped metal collar tag with the c89.5 logo
  • A shout-out on air and on social media
  • A picture here on our “Wall of Fame”
  • Opportunity to be featured as our Pet of the Month on c89.5 socials

You and your best pet pal can join as c895 Pet Membership at c895.org/Pets!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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