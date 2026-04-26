Invest in the Beat: Donating Stock & Securities

Looking for a high-impact way to support c895 while maximizing your tax benefits? Donating appreciated securities or stock is a savvy way to invest in our music and educational mission. By gifting stock directly, you can often avoid capital gains taxes and receive a charitable deduction for the full market value of the assets.

Donating stock is simple, but it must be handled as a transfer, not a sale, to receive the full tax advantages. Instruct your broker to authorize the transfer of securities to c895/KNHC Public Radio, you can find details including our tax ID here!

Curious about why you should donate stock? You avoid paying capital gains tax on the appreciation of the stock plus c895 receives the full value of the shares rather than the “after tax” amount. Finally, it is a simple process, a quick letter to your broker is all it takes to make a major impact to c895!

Once you’ve initiated the transfer, please fill out our notification form located HERE or you can give us a call at the number below. Brokers often transfer shares without the donor’s name attached, so letting us know helps us ensure your gift is properly tracked and acknowledged!

Pro-tip: If you’re planning a year-end gift, start the process early! Stock transfers can take several business days to clear, and they must be completed by December 31st to count for the current tax year.