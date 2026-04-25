Sub 49 Radio with Gudemam1

This week, Sub 49 radio welcomes an electronic powerhouse who’s becoming one of the most in-demand acts in the Seattle scene. She seamlessly blends bass house, trap, techno, jersey club, R&B, and bass music to deliver a memorable, high energy set. Her resume speaks for itself, providing support for headlining acts like Habstrakt, Dillon Francis, Juelz, Chyl and more.

Please help us welcome, aux cord extraordinaire, Gudemami!