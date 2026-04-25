FeaturedSpecialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

Sub 49 Radio with Gudemam1

Harmony Soleil
April 25, 2026
1 min read
The image is a promotional graphic for Sub 49 Radio on C89.5 FM, featuring "gudemami" for Episode 013. It includes a person in a black top and colorful pants, with a decorative border and a logo in the corner.

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station!

This week, Sub 49 radio welcomes an electronic powerhouse who’s becoming one of the most in-demand acts in the Seattle scene. She seamlessly blends bass house, trap, techno, jersey club, R&B, and bass music to deliver a memorable, high energy set. Her resume speaks for itself, providing support for headlining acts like Habstrakt, Dillon Francis, Juelz, Chyl and more.

Please help us welcome, aux cord extraordinaire, Gudemami!

Artist bio:

Based in Seattle, gudemami is an electronic powerhouse with roots in classical violin and a reputation for curating memorable, high-energy sets. Her performance style blends genres including bass house, trap, and techno to jersey club, R&B, and gqom – focusing on any sound that moves people both physically and emotionally. With a resume that includes support for Habstrakt, Dillon Francis, Juelz, and CHYL, she is becoming a staple in the PNW electronic scene who unites dancefloor communities. For gudemami, music is a universal language for healing and expression, and she treats every set as a spiritual opportunity to build connection, uplift diverse artists and explore unconventional sounds.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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