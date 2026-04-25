Sub 49 Radio with Gudemam1

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station!
This week, Sub 49 radio welcomes an electronic powerhouse who’s becoming one of the most in-demand acts in the Seattle scene. She seamlessly blends bass house, trap, techno, jersey club, R&B, and bass music to deliver a memorable, high energy set. Her resume speaks for itself, providing support for headlining acts like Habstrakt, Dillon Francis, Juelz, Chyl and more.
Please help us welcome, aux cord extraordinaire, Gudemami!
Artist bio:
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