The Lockdown Playlist 4-25-26

Every Saturday night at 1am, we are in the mix with the Lockdown in the mix with Justin Dohman! This week’s show features new music from Tony Romera, Wuki, runThis, & John Summit!
Catch the show on demand for the next two weeks here!
And the full playlist is below…
Duke & Jones – Only You [Extended Mix] [Duke & Jones]
Sonny Fodera – My Loving [Extended Mix] (feat. Chrystal) [Solotoko]
The Chainsmokers & Oaks – Echo [Extended Version] [Columbia]
Mell Hall & Alex Hosking – Show Me [Extended Mix] [Sweat It Out]
Will Sass – Houseboy [Extended Mix] (with Aluna & Timbaland) [Noir Fever]
Tony Romera – Waste My Time [Extended Mix] [Toolroom]
Wuki & Allegra Miles – Daydreams [Extended] [Gotta Move]
Oden & Fatzo x Barney Bones – My Temptations [Extended Mix] [Defected]
Solardo – Feel My Desire [Extended Mix] [Sola]
Poolse – Feels Like Heaven [Extended Mix] [One Seven]
Joel Corry – Devotion (Sweetest Emotion) [Extended Mix] (feat. RAHH) [Joel Corry]
John Summit, Devault & Julia Church – SHADES OF BLUE [Extended Mix] [Experts Only]
Smoko Ono – Can I Take You Home [Extended Mix] [Columbia]
Prospa, Cloonee – Free Your Mind [Extended Mix] [CircoLoco]
runThis – 365 [Extended Mix] [Gotta Move]
Gissa & JAYC – Too Much For Me [Extended Mix] [Defected]
FISHER x Tones and I – Favour [Extended Mix] [Catch & Release]
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