PlaylistsSpecialty ShowsThe Lockdown

The Lockdown Playlist 4-25-26

Harmony Soleil
April 25, 2026
2 min read
A stylized illustration of an orange padlock on a black background with the text "THE LOCKDOWN" next to it. The design includes a textured effect on the lock and text.

Every Saturday night at 1am, we are in the mix with the Lockdown in the mix with Justin Dohman! This week’s show features new music from Tony Romera, Wuki, runThis, & John Summit!

Catch the show on demand for the next two weeks here!

And the full playlist is below…

Duke & Jones – Only You [Extended Mix] [Duke & Jones]

Sonny Fodera – My Loving [Extended Mix] (feat. Chrystal) [Solotoko]

The Chainsmokers & Oaks – Echo [Extended Version] [Columbia]

Mell Hall & Alex Hosking – Show Me [Extended Mix] [Sweat It Out]

Will Sass – Houseboy [Extended Mix] (with Aluna & Timbaland) [Noir Fever]

Tony Romera – Waste My Time [Extended Mix] [Toolroom]

Wuki & Allegra Miles – Daydreams [Extended] [Gotta Move]

Oden & Fatzo x Barney Bones – My Temptations [Extended Mix] [Defected]

Solardo – Feel My Desire [Extended Mix] [Sola]

Poolse – Feels Like Heaven [Extended Mix] [One Seven]

Joel Corry – Devotion (Sweetest Emotion) [Extended Mix] (feat. RAHH) [Joel Corry]

John Summit, Devault & Julia Church – SHADES OF BLUE [Extended Mix] [Experts Only]

Smoko Ono – Can I Take You Home [Extended Mix] [Columbia]

Prospa, Cloonee – Free Your Mind [Extended Mix] [CircoLoco]

runThis – 365 [Extended Mix] [Gotta Move]

Gissa & JAYC – Too Much For Me [Extended Mix] [Defected]

FISHER x Tones and I – Favour [Extended Mix] [Catch & Release]

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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