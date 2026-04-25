The Lockdown Playlist 4-25-26

Every Saturday night at 1am, we are in the mix with the Lockdown in the mix with Justin Dohman! This week’s show features new music from Tony Romera, Wuki, runThis, & John Summit!

Catch the show on demand for the next two weeks here!

And the full playlist is below…

Duke & Jones – Only You [Extended Mix] [Duke & Jones]

Sonny Fodera – My Loving [Extended Mix] (feat. Chrystal) [Solotoko]

The Chainsmokers & Oaks – Echo [Extended Version] [Columbia]

Mell Hall & Alex Hosking – Show Me [Extended Mix] [Sweat It Out]

Will Sass – Houseboy [Extended Mix] (with Aluna & Timbaland) [Noir Fever]

Tony Romera – Waste My Time [Extended Mix] [Toolroom]

Wuki & Allegra Miles – Daydreams [Extended] [Gotta Move]

Oden & Fatzo x Barney Bones – My Temptations [Extended Mix] [Defected]

Solardo – Feel My Desire [Extended Mix] [Sola]

Poolse – Feels Like Heaven [Extended Mix] [One Seven]

Joel Corry – Devotion (Sweetest Emotion) [Extended Mix] (feat. RAHH) [Joel Corry]

John Summit, Devault & Julia Church – SHADES OF BLUE [Extended Mix] [Experts Only]

Smoko Ono – Can I Take You Home [Extended Mix] [Columbia]

Prospa, Cloonee – Free Your Mind [Extended Mix] [CircoLoco]

runThis – 365 [Extended Mix] [Gotta Move]

Gissa & JAYC – Too Much For Me [Extended Mix] [Defected]

FISHER x Tones and I – Favour [Extended Mix] [Catch & Release]