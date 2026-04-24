It’s A Vibe – 4/24/26

Tonight on It’s A Vibe, DJ Lady Love is paying homage to the eternal musical genius: Prince.

We are partying like it’s 1999 with a deep dive into the tracks Prince wrote, the icons he produced, and the legendary collaborations that defined an era. DJ Lady Love is taking you deep for a full hour in the mix, from his protégés to the modern artists still chasing that Purple Rain, it’s a full-spectrum tribute to the Purple One.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!