FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 4/24/26

Harmony Soleil
April 24, 2026
1 min read
The image features a vibrant purple background with decorative bubbles. On the left, a person is energetically performing or speaking into a microphone. On the right, a DJ stands at a computer and turntable setup, wearing headphones. Text reads: "It's a Vibe with DJ Lady Love, The Purple/Paisley Park Experience,"

Tonight on It’s A Vibe, DJ Lady Love is paying homage to the eternal musical genius: Prince.

We are partying like it’s 1999 with a deep dive into the tracks Prince wrote, the icons he produced, and the legendary collaborations that defined an era. DJ Lady Love is taking you deep for a full hour in the mix, from his protégés to the modern artists still chasing that Purple Rain, it’s a full-spectrum tribute to the Purple One.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A person is DJing at a vibrant event. The setup includes turntables and mixer equipment. Colorful lights create an energetic atmosphere in the room filled with people.
FeaturedMembership

Support c895 with a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)!

Want a simple, tax-efficient way to keep the music playing? If you have a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF), you can support C89.5’s broadcast and our high school student training program with just a few clicks. A DAF is like a personal charitable savings...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu