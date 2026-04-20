Color Theory Episode 35: April 19th, 2026

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Your Light – French Braids & Lizzy Land
|I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis & Nora En Pure
|Constellation – Nucrise & FAWZY
|Real Life (LTN presents Ghostbeat Extended Remix) – MIDI Kittyy
|Control – LKX
|TWIN FLAME – SICKCODE, HAEZIE & Atragun
|fav pastel
|Neon Soul – Laura van Dam
|Lights Don’t Lie – TH;EN, Mia Mendi & Blake Light
|Tell Me – Civaro
|Kratos (A Little Closer) – Alex Lemirage
|Your Love Has Brought Me Home – Eric Lumiere, Steve Brian & Simonic
|Hollow – HALIENE & Elephante
|Lost (William Black Remix) – Gareth Emery ft. Janet Devlin
|Daisies – yetep & Olmos
HOUR 2
|Time Is Slipping Away – Monic & Ahimsa
|Path Of The Wind – Shogun pres. NXA
|Eclipsed By You – HALIENE & Ilan Bluestone
|fav color
|Unconditionally – Liam Wilson
|One – Alan Fullmer, Mark Yula & EYLA
|City Of Fury – Steve Dekay
|Borealis – Chris Metcalfe
|Better Without You – Crankdat & JT Roach
|Gaana Modam – Vini Vici, Lilly Palmer & Shanti People
|Quantum Glitch – Nifra
|Won’t Make A Sound – ARMNHMR & Nurko
|Free – Seven Lions & Brieanna Grace
|R.A.V.E (Zingara Remix) – LSDREAM, Shlump & Zingara
|Echo – Steller
|Endless (Best Of Me) – Nevve & Afinity
|Melbourne – Asdek
|Breaking Through – Twisted Melodiez
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