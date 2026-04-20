Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 35: April 19th, 2026

Harmony Soleil
April 19, 2026
2 min read
Colorful promotional image for "Color Theory with Madlon," Episode 35, airing Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 8-10 PM Pacific. The background has vibrant, multicolored abstract shapes and sparkles.
Color Theory episode 35 starts chill in Hour 1 with melodic house and progressive trance, then ramps up in Hour 2 with trance, melodic bass, and wook energy. We’ve got new music from Seven Lions, HALIENE, and Ilan Bluestone, along with favorites from Nora En Pure, LSDREAM, Donna Lewis, and more.

Favorite pastel: TWIN FLAME – SICKCODE, HAEZIE & Atragun
Favorite color: Eclipsed By You – HALIENE & Ilan Bluestone


Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1 

Your Light – French Braids & Lizzy Land
I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis & Nora En Pure
Constellation – Nucrise & FAWZY
Real Life (LTN presents Ghostbeat Extended Remix) – MIDI Kittyy
Control – LKX
TWIN FLAME – SICKCODE, HAEZIE & Atragun fav pastel
Neon Soul – Laura van Dam
Lights Don’t Lie – TH;EN, Mia Mendi & Blake Light
Tell Me – Civaro
Kratos (A Little Closer) – Alex Lemirage
Your Love Has Brought Me Home – Eric Lumiere, Steve Brian & Simonic
Hollow – HALIENE & Elephante
Lost (William Black Remix) – Gareth Emery ft. Janet Devlin
Daisies – yetep & Olmos

HOUR 2

Time Is Slipping Away – Monic & Ahimsa
Path Of The Wind – Shogun pres. NXA
Eclipsed By You – HALIENE & Ilan Bluestone fav color
Unconditionally – Liam Wilson
One – Alan Fullmer, Mark Yula & EYLA
City Of Fury – Steve Dekay
Borealis – Chris Metcalfe
Better Without You – Crankdat & JT Roach
Gaana Modam – Vini Vici, Lilly Palmer & Shanti People
Quantum Glitch – Nifra
Won’t Make A Sound – ARMNHMR & Nurko
Free – Seven Lions & Brieanna Grace
R.A.V.E (Zingara Remix) – LSDREAM, Shlump & Zingara
Echo – Steller
Endless (Best Of Me) – Nevve & Afinity
Melbourne – Asdek
Breaking Through – Twisted Melodiez

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A group of performers dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses are energetically posing on stage. The image features dramatic lighting and a smoky atmosphere. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the lower right corner.
K-PlusPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/14

This week on KPLUS, we share some of the exciting offerings from this week’s opening concert with BTS ARIRANG! It was a seriously rainy affair, but they really showed up for the performance, highlighting what audiences can look forward to for...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu