Color Theory Episode 35: April 19th, 2026

Color Theory episode 35 starts chill in Hour 1 with melodic house and progressive trance, then ramps up in Hour 2 with trance, melodic bass, and wook energy. We’ve got new music from Seven Lions, HALIENE, and Ilan Bluestone, along with favorites from Nora En Pure, LSDREAM, Donna Lewis, and more.

Favorite pastel: TWIN FLAME – SICKCODE, HAEZIE & Atragun Favorite color: Eclipsed By You – HALIENE & Ilan Bluestone

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Your Light – French Braids & Lizzy Land I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis & Nora En Pure Constellation – Nucrise & FAWZY Real Life (LTN presents Ghostbeat Extended Remix) – MIDI Kittyy Control – LKX TWIN FLAME – SICKCODE, HAEZIE & Atragun fav pastel Neon Soul – Laura van Dam Lights Don’t Lie – TH;EN, Mia Mendi & Blake Light Tell Me – Civaro Kratos (A Little Closer) – Alex Lemirage Your Love Has Brought Me Home – Eric Lumiere, Steve Brian & Simonic Hollow – HALIENE & Elephante Lost (William Black Remix) – Gareth Emery ft. Janet Devlin Daisies – yetep & Olmos

HOUR 2