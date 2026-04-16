The Meow Factor – SUCCESS STORY!

We always knew the Meow Factor was special, but this month, we have the purr-fect proof!

In our latest segment with our friends at Neko Cat Cafe, we caught up on some incredible news. Last month, we featured Katniss as the adoptable cat of the month! While it was Katniss who caught the attention of one of our listeners, once they were in the Cat Room it became clear that it was actually Poe who was the purrfect fit! Poe is a sweet boy who had struggled to find his furever home but we are thrilled to share that Poe has officially found his furever family, all thanks to the Meow Factor!

It’s moments like these that remind us why we love what we do. Radio isn’t just about the music; it’s about connecting our community and when we can ALSO help out our our four-legged neighbors find the love they deserve, through the power of radio, all the better!

If you missed the live broadcast this month, you can still catch the full segment online! This month, Drew and Rae from Neko covered all you need to know about April’s adoptable cat of the month Pecan Turtle! Could you be their furever home? They also chatted about resident cat cafe legend Zest (and his similarity to a certain Seahawks quarterback…) and more!

Make sure to tune in the first Wednesday of every month to meet a new adoptable friend and hear more stories from Neko Cat Cafe.

Whether you’re looking to adopt or just want to hear some feel-good mews, the Meow Factor is the place to be!

Listen to past segments and learn about the featured cats each month at c895.org/Meow!