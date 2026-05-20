Color Theory Episode 37: May 17th, 2026

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Lie – Autograf, your friend polly
|Oxygen – Gorgon City, Aura James
|Finding Orinoco – Modera
|Fire – Space Motion
|I Adore You (Artbat Remix) – Arash, Hugel, Artbat, Topic, Daecolm
|Within The Boundaries (Longstoryshort Remix) – Kill The Noise, Mija
|I know U Hate Me – Gusta
|Coming On Strong (Korolova Remix) – Eynka, Signum, Scott Mac
|Echoes – TELYKast, Saksham & sadHAPPY
|fav pastel
|Another Life – Korolova
|On My Mind – NGHTMRE & Lizzy Land
|All That I Need feat. ALLKNIGHT – Jesabel
|Erase Me (Clean) – shndo, Bella Renee
|Got No Love – Lumine
HOUR 2
|Free (Somna Remix) – KPop Demon Hunters
|Who You Are – Doppenber & MIDI Kittyy
|Chemicals – Tavatli & Luxtides
|Underneath My Skin (Nifra Remix) – HALIENE
|Safe With Me – Ferry Tayle, Clara Yates
|Solar Waves – HALIENE
|Fav color
|Infinity – Subtronics, Grabbitz
|The Escape – Phaxe, Sighter
|Feel The Energy – Edo, Trias Kinetica
|DAMAGE CONTROL – Nikademis
|Unleashed – Jessica Audiffred, Dani King & JEANIE
|Battle Scars – Karmaxis & Jazara
|The Code – Skellytn, Micah Martin
|Blame Me – NEOTEK, Bella Renee
|SWEET TALKER – REAPER, Dani King
|Midnight Sun – Kanine
|Timewrap (Dimension Remix) – Sub Focus
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