Color TheoryFeaturedPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 37: May 17th, 2026

Harmony Soleil
May 19, 2026
2 min read
A vibrant digital artwork titled "Color Theory with Madion." It features colorful, abstract patterns with swirling dots and geometric shapes. The text mentions a date, Sunday, May 3, 2026, with the time 8-10 PM Pacific. The episode is labeled as "EP 36.
Paint your Sunday night and dance along with two hours of melodic tunes. Color Theory ep37 featured HALIENE’s vibrant new single, “Solar Waves,” plus music from Subtronics, Korolova, Gorgon City, Jessica Audiffred, and many more.
Favorite Pastel: Echoes – TELYKast, Saksham & sadHAPPY
Favorite ColorSolar Waves – HALIENE

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Lie – Autograf, your friend polly
Oxygen – Gorgon City, Aura James
Finding Orinoco – Modera
Fire – Space Motion
I Adore You (Artbat Remix) – Arash, Hugel, Artbat, Topic, Daecolm
Within The Boundaries (Longstoryshort Remix) – Kill The Noise, Mija
I know U Hate Me – Gusta
Coming On Strong (Korolova Remix) – Eynka, Signum, Scott Mac
Echoes – TELYKast, Saksham & sadHAPPY fav pastel
Another Life – Korolova
On My Mind – NGHTMRE & Lizzy Land
All That I Need feat. ALLKNIGHT – Jesabel
Erase Me (Clean) – shndo, Bella Renee
Got No Love – Lumine

HOUR 2

Free (Somna Remix) – KPop Demon Hunters
Who You Are – Doppenber & MIDI Kittyy
Chemicals – Tavatli & Luxtides
Underneath My Skin (Nifra Remix) – HALIENE
Safe With Me – Ferry Tayle, Clara Yates
Solar Waves – HALIENE Fav color
Infinity – Subtronics, Grabbitz
The Escape – Phaxe, Sighter
Feel The Energy – Edo, Trias Kinetica
DAMAGE CONTROL – Nikademis
Unleashed – Jessica Audiffred, Dani King & JEANIE
Battle Scars – Karmaxis & Jazara
The Code – Skellytn, Micah Martin
Blame Me – NEOTEK, Bella Renee
SWEET TALKER – REAPER, Dani King
Midnight Sun – Kanine
Timewrap (Dimension Remix) – Sub Focus

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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