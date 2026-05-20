Color Theory Episode 37: May 17th, 2026

Paint your Sunday night and dance along with two hours of melodic tunes. Color Theory ep37 featured HALIENE’s vibrant new single, “Solar Waves,” plus music from Subtronics, Korolova, Gorgon City, Jessica Audiffred, and many more.

Favorite Pastel: Echoes – TELYKast, Saksham & sadHAPPY

Favorite Color : Solar Waves – HALIENE

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!