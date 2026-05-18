On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 17 2026

DJ Zuul
May 18, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul plays more bands than songs (by a lot)

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Krystal System Headhunter Da punch Spleen+ 2026 04:39
Dina Summer, Local Suicide, Kalipo Fuel Fuel Iptamenos 2026 03:02
Jae Matthews, Buzz Kull Man on the Beat Man on the Beat Heartworm Press 2026 05:40
Elektrostaub, Beyond Border Moments in my life Humility Alfa Matrix 2026 06:14
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind Light Your Mind Self 2025 04:25
Last Activity Shadows Eternal Sunshine SkyQode 2021 04:22
Dogtablet My God Saves The World Designed To Fade Give/Take 2026 02:37
Super Dragon Punch!!, Stabbing Westward Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix) Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix) Self 2026 05:31
Andy Scream LOSS LOSS Untitled Burial 2026 04:30
U-Recken Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix) Flames Of Equilibrium Dacru 2015 08:43
cut.rate.box Fireshine (Extended) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa Matrix 2025 06:03
Zanias, Serpentskin Human Cataclysm Fleisch 2025 05:03
Sextile Women Respond to Bass yes, please. Sacred Bones 2025 02:46

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Body System No Solution World Of Lies Oráculo Records 2026 4:15
pixelgrinder Your Touch Your Touch Outer Darkness Records 2026 3:46
Minimum Viable Produkt Minimize Orientation darkTunes Music Group 2026 4:08
Antigen Shift The Fog (feat. Encephalon) Verified Unidentified Artoffact Records 2026 4:33
Spike Hellis By God By God (single) Over-Pop 2026 4:12
INSTATIC Hunter Killer (Terror Against Terror – Cover) By Any Means Necessary INSTATIC 2026 4:33
blood.twin _disconnect() ; [Temperance Remix] _disconnect() ; [4 Track : EP] Self-released 2026 5:30
Die Sexual Miss Behavior Desire Pylon Records 2025 4:28
royb0t Acid Witch (_the boundless_ Remix) Acid Witch Thinkbreak Records 2024 5:09
Exsect God Hates You Rauschklaenge Vol.II Rauschkonzern Records 2024 3:57
Angelo D Entwined Entwined Self-released 2026 6:09
Kimikaze Inc Himalaya (8091m) Himalaya [FREE] Self-released 2026 3:34
VOLKOFF written by the last ( Ramón moya club mix ) written by the last electrophobia records 2026 8:02

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween gets avant garde

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
New Order Confusion Substance Rhino 1987 04:43
Psychic TV I.C. Water Origin Of The Species Invisible Records 1998 08:43
Eon Talk to Me – Original Extended Hypnotised: A Journey Through Dutch Trance Music (1994 – 2005) Black Hole Recordings 2021 07:17
Nitzer Ebb Join In The Chant That Total Age Geffen 1987 06:06
David Lynch;Karen O Pinky’s Dream Crazy Clown Time David Lynch Music Company 2011 04:01
Section 25 Looking from a Hilltop From The Hip LTM Recordings 1984 04:24
Cabaret Voltaire Just Fascination – 7″ Version #7885 Electropunk to Technopop 1978-1985 Mute 2014 03:35
Air Liquide Knifflige Fragen Abuse Your Illusions, Part 1.2 Blue 1995 05:52
Chris & Cosey Driving Blind Songs of Love & Lust Conspiracy International 1984 06:30
Oppenheimer Analysis The Devil’s Dancers New Mexico Minimal Wave 2010 03:05
Kraftwerk The Model – 2009 Remaster The Man-Machine (2009 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1978 03:41
Chromatics Girls Just Wanna Have Dub Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Italians Do It Better 2015 03:04

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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