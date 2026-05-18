On the Edge May 17 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul plays more bands than songs (by a lot)

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Artist Track Title Album Label Time Krystal System Headhunter Da punch Spleen+ 04:39 Dina Summer, Local Suicide, Kalipo Fuel Fuel Iptamenos 03:02 Jae Matthews, Buzz Kull Man on the Beat Man on the Beat Heartworm Press 05:40 Elektrostaub, Beyond Border Moments in my life Humility Alfa Matrix 06:14 X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind Light Your Mind Self 04:25 Last Activity Shadows Eternal Sunshine SkyQode 04:22 Dogtablet My God Saves The World Designed To Fade Give/Take 02:37 Super Dragon Punch!!, Stabbing Westward Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix) Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix) Self 05:31 Andy Scream LOSS LOSS Untitled Burial 04:30 U-Recken Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix) Flames Of Equilibrium Dacru 08:43 cut.rate.box Fireshine (Extended) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa Matrix 06:03 Zanias, Serpentskin Human Cataclysm Fleisch 05:03 Sextile Women Respond to Bass yes, please. Sacred Bones 02:46 Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Artist Track Title Album Label Time Body System No Solution World Of Lies Oráculo Records 4:15 pixelgrinder Your Touch Your Touch Outer Darkness Records 3:46 Minimum Viable Produkt Minimize Orientation darkTunes Music Group 4:08 Antigen Shift The Fog (feat. Encephalon) Verified Unidentified Artoffact Records 4:33 Spike Hellis By God By God (single) Over-Pop 4:12 INSTATIC Hunter Killer (Terror Against Terror – Cover) By Any Means Necessary INSTATIC 4:33 blood.twin _disconnect() ; [Temperance Remix] _disconnect() ; [4 Track : EP] Self-released 5:30 Die Sexual Miss Behavior Desire Pylon Records 4:28 royb0t Acid Witch (_the boundless_ Remix) Acid Witch Thinkbreak Records 5:09 Exsect God Hates You Rauschklaenge Vol.II Rauschkonzern Records 3:57 Angelo D Entwined Entwined Self-released 6:09 Kimikaze Inc Himalaya (8091m) Himalaya [FREE] Self-released 3:34 VOLKOFF written by the last ( Ramón moya club mix ) written by the last electrophobia records 8:02

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween gets avant garde