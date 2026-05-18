On the Edge May 17 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul plays more bands than songs (by a lot)
|Krystal System
|Headhunter
|Da punch
|Spleen+
|2026
|04:39
|Dina Summer, Local Suicide, Kalipo
|Fuel
|Fuel
|Iptamenos
|2026
|03:02
|Jae Matthews, Buzz Kull
|Man on the Beat
|Man on the Beat
|Heartworm Press
|2026
|05:40
|Elektrostaub, Beyond Border
|Moments in my life
|Humility
|Alfa Matrix
|2026
|06:14
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|Light Your Mind
|Self
|2025
|04:25
|Last Activity
|Shadows
|Eternal Sunshine
|SkyQode
|2021
|04:22
|Dogtablet
|My God Saves The World
|Designed To Fade
|Give/Take
|2026
|02:37
|Super Dragon Punch!!, Stabbing Westward
|Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix)
|Exit (Stabbing Westward Remix)
|Self
|2026
|05:31
|Andy Scream
|LOSS
|LOSS
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|04:30
|U-Recken
|Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix)
|Flames Of Equilibrium
|Dacru
|2015
|08:43
|cut.rate.box
|Fireshine (Extended)
|Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|06:03
|Zanias, Serpentskin
|Human
|Cataclysm
|Fleisch
|2025
|05:03
|Sextile
|Women Respond to Bass
|yes, please.
|Sacred Bones
|2025
|02:46
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Body System
|No Solution
|World Of Lies
|Oráculo Records
|2026
|4:15
|pixelgrinder
|Your Touch
|Your Touch
|Outer Darkness Records
|2026
|3:46
|Minimum Viable Produkt
|Minimize
|Orientation
|darkTunes Music Group
|2026
|4:08
|Antigen Shift
|The Fog (feat. Encephalon)
|Verified Unidentified
|Artoffact Records
|2026
|4:33
|Spike Hellis
|By God
|By God (single)
|Over-Pop
|2026
|4:12
|INSTATIC
|Hunter Killer (Terror Against Terror – Cover)
|By Any Means Necessary
|INSTATIC
|2026
|4:33
|blood.twin
|_disconnect() ; [Temperance Remix]
|_disconnect() ; [4 Track : EP]
|Self-released
|2026
|5:30
|Die Sexual
|Miss Behavior
|Desire
|Pylon Records
|2025
|4:28
|royb0t
|Acid Witch (_the boundless_ Remix)
|Acid Witch
|Thinkbreak Records
|2024
|5:09
|Exsect
|God Hates You
|Rauschklaenge Vol.II
|Rauschkonzern Records
|2024
|3:57
|Angelo D
|Entwined
|Entwined
|Self-released
|2026
|6:09
|Kimikaze Inc
|Himalaya (8091m)
|Himalaya [FREE]
|Self-released
|2026
|3:34
|VOLKOFF
|written by the last ( Ramón moya club mix )
|written by the last
|electrophobia records
|2026
|8:02
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween gets avant garde
|New Order
|Confusion
|Substance
|Rhino
|1987
|04:43
|Psychic TV
|I.C. Water
|Origin Of The Species
|Invisible Records
|1998
|08:43
|Eon
|Talk to Me – Original Extended
|Hypnotised: A Journey Through Dutch Trance Music (1994 – 2005)
|Black Hole Recordings
|2021
|07:17
|Nitzer Ebb
|Join In The Chant
|That Total Age
|Geffen
|1987
|06:06
|David Lynch;Karen O
|Pinky’s Dream
|Crazy Clown Time
|David Lynch Music Company
|2011
|04:01
|Section 25
|Looking from a Hilltop
|From The Hip
|LTM Recordings
|1984
|04:24
|Cabaret Voltaire
|Just Fascination – 7″ Version
|#7885 Electropunk to Technopop 1978-1985
|Mute
|2014
|03:35
|Air Liquide
|Knifflige Fragen
|Abuse Your Illusions, Part 1.2
|Blue
|1995
|05:52
|Chris & Cosey
|Driving Blind
|Songs of Love & Lust
|Conspiracy International
|1984
|06:30
|Oppenheimer Analysis
|The Devil’s Dancers
|New Mexico
|Minimal Wave
|2010
|03:05
|Kraftwerk
|The Model – 2009 Remaster
|The Man-Machine (2009 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1978
|03:41
|Chromatics
|Girls Just Wanna Have Dub
|Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
|Italians Do It Better
|2015
|03:04
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