K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/12

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.
Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Boy In Luv
CORTIS – TNT
ENHYPEN – Stealer
Mingi – NOVA
Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY
WONHO & Kiiara – Ain’t About You
&TEAM – Bewitched
JIN – LOSER
JIMIN – Rebirth
BTS – They Don’t Know About Us
BTS – Like Animals
BABYMONSTER – CHOOM
Brown Eyed Girls – Abracadabra
BILLIE – ZAP
DEAN & Anderson Paak – Aftertaste
LeeHi – UP
WOODZ – GLASS
JUNGKOOK – Paper Hearts
V – Scenery
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