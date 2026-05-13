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K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/12

Harmony Soleil
May 13, 2026
1 min read
A group of seven people posing energetically in front of a concrete wall. They are dressed in stylish, casual outfits and are smiling or making playful gestures. The word "Kplus" is prominently displayed in the bottom right corner.

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.

Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Boy In Luv

CORTIS – TNT

ENHYPEN – Stealer

Mingi – NOVA 

Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY

WONHO & Kiiara – Ain’t About You

&TEAM – Bewitched 

JIN – LOSER

JIMIN – Rebirth

BTS – They Don’t Know About Us

BTS – Like Animals

BABYMONSTER – CHOOM

Brown Eyed Girls – Abracadabra

BILLIE – ZAP 

DEAN & Anderson Paak – Aftertaste

LeeHi – UP

WOODZ – GLASS

JUNGKOOK – Paper Hearts

V – Scenery

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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