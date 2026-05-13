K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/12

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.

Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Boy In Luv

CORTIS – TNT

ENHYPEN – Stealer

Mingi – NOVA

Jenevieve & Jihyo – HVNLY

WONHO & Kiiara – Ain’t About You

&TEAM – Bewitched

JIN – LOSER

JIMIN – Rebirth

BTS – They Don’t Know About Us

BTS – Like Animals

BABYMONSTER – CHOOM

Brown Eyed Girls – Abracadabra

BILLIE – ZAP

DEAN & Anderson Paak – Aftertaste

LeeHi – UP

WOODZ – GLASS

JUNGKOOK – Paper Hearts

V – Scenery