K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/05

As record breaking BTS tour continues, we have collected some of the songs they surprised the audience with, classic tracks requested directly from the viewers in each location! True Army favorites, every one.
Influx of Monsta X requests, no doubt because of their upcoming tour, landing in Seattle in the fall this year! Also new music from hard hitting groups Illit, Cravity, and NEXZ.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Body To Body
ILLIT – It’s Me
Mmchk – NEXZ
Unchild – Unchild
NMIXX – Crescendo
JOOHONEY – Hip Hop
MONSTA X – Baby Blue
V – Slow Dancing Tiny Desk Ver.
BTS – Silver Spoon (Baepsae)
BTS – Pied Piper
JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN Alesso Mix.
JIMIN – WHO
JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me
WONHO – What Would You Do
Moon Sujin & IM – Runnin’
CRAVITY – Awake
RM & Youjeen – Wildflower
BTS – Magic Shop
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