K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/05

As record breaking BTS tour continues, we have collected some of the songs they surprised the audience with, classic tracks requested directly from the viewers in each location! True Army favorites, every one.

Influx of Monsta X requests, no doubt because of their upcoming tour, landing in Seattle in the fall this year! Also new music from hard hitting groups Illit, Cravity, and NEXZ.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Body To Body

ILLIT – It’s Me

Mmchk – NEXZ

Unchild – Unchild

NMIXX – Crescendo

JOOHONEY – Hip Hop

MONSTA X – Baby Blue

V – Slow Dancing Tiny Desk Ver.

BTS – Silver Spoon (Baepsae)

BTS – Pied Piper

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN Alesso Mix.

JIMIN – WHO

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me

WONHO – What Would You Do

Moon Sujin & IM – Runnin’

CRAVITY – Awake

RM & Youjeen – Wildflower

BTS – Magic Shop