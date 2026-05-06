K-PlusPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/05

Harmony Soleil
May 6, 2026
1 min read
A group of performers dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses are energetically posing on stage. The image features dramatic lighting and a smoky atmosphere. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the lower right corner.

As record breaking BTS tour continues, we have collected some of the songs they surprised the audience with, classic tracks requested directly from the viewers in each location! True Army favorites, every one.

Influx of Monsta X requests, no doubt because of their upcoming tour, landing in Seattle in the fall this year! Also new music from hard hitting groups Illit, Cravity, and NEXZ.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Body To Body

ILLIT – It’s Me 

Mmchk – NEXZ 

Unchild – Unchild

NMIXX – Crescendo

JOOHONEY – Hip Hop

MONSTA X – Baby Blue 

V – Slow Dancing Tiny Desk Ver.

BTS – Silver Spoon (Baepsae)

BTS – Pied Piper

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – SEVEN Alesso Mix. 

JIMIN – WHO 

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me 

WONHO – What Would You Do 

Moon Sujin & IM – Runnin’

CRAVITY – Awake

RM & Youjeen – Wildflower

BTS – Magic Shop

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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