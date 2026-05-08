FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 5/08

Harmony Soleil
May 8, 2026
1 min read
Image of a person wearing sunglasses and a white outfit, standing next to a DJ setup with a purple glitter laptop. In the background, there's a faded photograph of another person with text reading "Ms. Margo I Miss You Mommy." Another section of text says, "Mother’s Day Weekend It’s A Vibe w/DJLadylove."

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and tonight on c895, DJ Lady Love is giving a massive sonic shout-out to the women who raised us, inspired us, and keep the world spinning.

DJ Lady Love has curated a soulful, high-energy mix that spans generations because “Mom music” is far more than just a genre: it is a feeling. The setlist blends the legendary power of Celine Dion with the smooth, timeless harmonies of Boyz II Men. She is paying her respects with Tupac’s “Dear Mama,” the ultimate hip-hop love letter, while keeping the energy bright with The Spice Girls and the modern R&B grooves of Victoria Monét. She is even reaching back into the crates for the vintage soul of The Intruders.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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