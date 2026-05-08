It’s A Vibe – 5/08

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and tonight on c895, DJ Lady Love is giving a massive sonic shout-out to the women who raised us, inspired us, and keep the world spinning.

DJ Lady Love has curated a soulful, high-energy mix that spans generations because “Mom music” is far more than just a genre: it is a feeling. The setlist blends the legendary power of Celine Dion with the smooth, timeless harmonies of Boyz II Men. She is paying her respects with Tupac’s “Dear Mama,” the ultimate hip-hop love letter, while keeping the energy bright with The Spice Girls and the modern R&B grooves of Victoria Monét. She is even reaching back into the crates for the vintage soul of The Intruders.

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!