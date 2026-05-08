EventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

See Her Be Her 2026 Recap

Harmony Soleil
May 8, 2026
2 min read

From the first beat at noon to the final track of the night, See Her Be Her 2026 was more than just an event: it was a masterclass in connection, community, and the power of collaboration. In honor of International Women’s Day, we teamed up with the incredible crew at MMBASSY to take over the W Seattle, and the result was nothing short of magic. It was a day that celebrated the past, present, and future of women in electronic music.

A person demonstrating DJ equipment to a group in a room with "Pioneer DJ" gear visible on the table. The group appears attentive, standing and observing the setup.The heart of this event has always been about visibility. As the name suggests, when you see her, you can be her. This year that vision came through with a day of panels and workshops that included Safety In Nightlife, Building Community and The Importance of Mentorship plus hands on classes about Production and DJing 101, Fashion and so much more! The nighttime programming was an incredible four hours of DJ sets from Mai Tai, Harmony Soleil, headliner Bexxie and Sloane Motion b2b Mia Maya!

An event of this scale takes a village: or in this case, a massive collective of passionate individuals. We want to send a huge shout-out to the c895 staff and students who volunteered their technical expertise and dedication to not only help broadcast from the event but also hold down the c895 table throughout the day! A lively indoor party scene with a DJ booth in the foreground featuring DJ equipment. A crowd of people is dancing energetically. The room is dimly lit with colorful lights creating a vibrant atmosphere. Large windows show a glimpse of the street outside.

While the lights have dimmed at the W Seattle for now, our mission hasn’t slowed down. We are already counting down the days until next year, but “See Her Be Her” isn’t just a date on the calendar.

We look forward to celebrating, spinning, and supporting the women in dance music both here in Seattle and across the globe, all year long!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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